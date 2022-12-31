most popular shows and movies on netflix uk in 2022

With the year now coming to a close, we’re going to be looking back at 2022 and looking through the most popular titles on Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the year. Here are the top 100 movies and most popular series in 2022 according to the Netflix top 10s.

This list is compiled using raw top 10 data from our partner, FlixPatrol. Every day, they gather up all the top 10s from around the globe assigning points values to each movie and TV show.

If a movie is the number 1 movie on any particular day, FlixPatrol assigns that title ten points. Conversely, if a movie is the tenth most popular for any given day, it’s given one point.

Netflix has provided a list of the best-performing titles in terms of hours watched which we compiled in our news post here.

Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK in 2022

Yes, your eyes won’t deceive you; a Christmas movie gained the most points in 2022, with it appearing in the Netflix top 10s almost every day through December 2022. Its ability to top the charts throughout the festive period allowed it to become Netflix UK’s best-performing movie in the top 10s.

It’s one of many Universal Pictures movies that dominated Netflix UK rankings throughout the year.

The documentary The Tinder Swindler was the best-performing Netflix Original in the United Kingdom, even beating out the action thriller The Gray Man.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Total Points: 354

Days in Top 10s: 43 Sing Total Points: 280

Days in Top 10s: 56 The Tinder Swindler Total Points 269

Days in Top 10s: 32 The Gray Man Total Points: 266

Days in Top 10s: 40 The Adam Project Total Points: 260

Days in Top 10s: 43 The Sea Beast Total Points: 250

Days in Top 10s: 40 I Came By Total Points: 243

Days in Top 10s: 32 The Man From Toronto Total Points: 235

Days in Top 10s: 37 The Gentlemen Total Points: 232

Days in Top 10s: 32 Don’t Look Up Total Points: 221

Days in Top 10s: 33 Purple Hearts Total Points: 215 Days in Top 10s: 28 Senior Year Total Points: 196

Days in Top 10s: 23 Hustle Total Points: 189 Days in Top 10s: 26 Grown Ups Total Points: 188

Days in Top 10s: 32 Me Time Total Points: 176

Days in Top 10s: 30 Luckiest Girl Alive Total Points: 174

Days in Top 10s: 24 Day Shift Total Points: 170

Days in Top 10s: 24 Girl in the Picture Total Points: 170

Days in Top 10s: 23 Falling for Christmas Total Points: 168

Days in Top 10s: 33 All Quiet on the Western Front Total Points: 163

Days in Top 10s: 23 Enola Holmes 2 Total Points: 161

Days in Top 10s: 21 Trolls World Tour Total Points: 161

Days in Top 10s: 30 Killer Elite Total Points: 158

Days in Top 10s: 22 The Good Nurse Total Points: 157 Days in Top 10s: 23 Legend Total Points: 156

Days in Top 10s: 29 Do Revenge Total Points: 152

Days in Top 10s: 18 Look Both Ways Total Points: 145

Days in Top 10s: 18 Sonic the Hedgehog Total Points: 142

Days in Top 10s: 30 Rogue Agent Total Points: 137

Days in Top 10s: 22 The School for Good and Evil Total Points: 137

Days in Top 10s: 17 The Weekend Away Total Points: 136

Days in Top 10s: 18 Persuasion Total Points: 135

Days in Top 10s: 20 Grown Ups 2 Total Points: 133

Days in Top 10s: 25 The Curse of Bridge Hollow Total Points: 130

Days in Top 10s: 19 Lou Total Points: 128

Days in Top 10s: 17 Bohemian Rhapsody Total Points: 128

Days in Top 10s: 17 How It Ends Total Points: 122 Days in Top 10s: 22 Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Total Points: 119

Days in Top 10s: 19 Joker Total Points: 118

Days in Top 10s: 16 American Made Total Points: 117

Days in Top 10s: 20 Spiderhead Total Points: 116

Days in Top 10s: 14 Munich: The Edge of War Total Points: 116

Days in Top 10s: 17 Nativity! Total Points: 115

Days in Top 10s: 27 Interceptor Total Points: 114

Days in Top 10s: 14 365 Days : This Day Total Points: 114

Days in Top 10s: 13 Troll Total Points: 112

Days in Top 10s: 13 Love in the Villa Total Points: 112

Days in Top 10s: 18 Blonde Total Points: 111

Days in Top 10s: 14 Dolittle Total Points: 108

Days in Top 10s: 17 The Invisible Man Total Points: 105

Top 50 Most Popular Series on Netflix UK in 2022

No surprise which shows stayed in the top 10s the longest on Netflix UK in 2022, with Stranger Things spending 135 days (over a third of the year) in the top 10s in total.

The closest competitor it had was Ozark, and both of those were frankly aided by split-season releases.

Netflix Originals dominated the series list with the closest thing to a licensed title coming in at number 15 in the form of Better Call Saul (although its labeled a Netflix Original in the UK).

Stranger Things Total Points: 1.010

Days in Top 10s: 135 Ozark Total Points: 633

Days in Top 10s: 96 The Crown Total Points: 539

Days in Top 10s: 78 Love Is Blind Total Points: 481

Days in Top 10s: 77 Bridgerton Total Points: 413

Days in Top 10s: 61 Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Total Points: 363

Days in Top 10s: 44 Inventing Anna Total Points: 353

Days in Top 10s: 57 Cobra Kai Total Points: 344

Days in Top 10s: 50 Wednesday Total Points: 338

Days in Top 10s: 36 The Lincoln Lawyer Total Points: 318

Days in Top 10s: 41 The Sandman Total Points: 318

Days in Top 10s: 41 Pieces of Her Total Points: 312

Days in Top 10s: 47 The Umbrella Academy Total Points: 300

Days in Top 10s: 40 Virgin River Total Points: 289

Days in Top 10s: 44 Better Call Saul Total Points: 286

Days in Top 10s: 62 Stay Close Total Points: 276

Days in Top 10s: 39 The Watcher Total Points: 266

Days in Top 10s: 35 Top Boy Total Points: 266

Days in Top 10s: 36 Anatomy of a Scandal Total Points: 247

Days in Top 10s: 33 All of Us Are Dead Total Points: 243

Days in Top 10s: 32 Lucifer Total Points: 241

Days in Top 10s: 54 The Last Kingdom Total Points: 238 –

Days in Top 10s: 39 One of Us Is Lying Total Points: 236

Days in Top 10s: 41 Selling Sunset Total Points: 208

Days in Top 10s: 25 1899 Total Points: 203

Days in Top 10s: 30 Emily in Paris Total Points: 197

Days in Top 10s: 30 Too Hot to Handle Total Points: 191

Days in Top 10s: 35 Meet, Marry, Murder Total Points: 191

Days in Top 10s: 32 Dynasty Total Points: 182

Days in Top 10s: 27 Heartstopper Total Points: 175

Days in Top 10s: 30 After Life Total Points: 174

Days in Top 10s: 26 Harry & Meghan Total Points: 171

Days in Top 10s: 22 Is It Cake? Total Points: 169

Days in Top 10s: 28 Devil in Ohio Total Points: 169

Days in Top 10s: 25 Dead to Me Total Points: 161

Days in Top 10s: 28 The Adventures of Paddington Total Points: 153

Days in Top 10s: 46 Fate: The Winx Saga Total Points: 152

Days in Top 10s: 21 The Witcher Total Points: 148

Days in Top 10s: 28 The Sinner Total Points: 145

Days in Top 10s: 27 Echoes Total Points: 144

Days in Top 10s: 20 Resident Evil Total Points: 144

Days in Top 10s: 21 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Total Points: 142

Days in Top 10s: 23 Never Have I Ever Total Points: 141

Days in Top 10s: 21 Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Total Points: 136

Days in Top 10s: 20 Taboo Total Points: 134

Days in Top 10s: 26 Firefly Lane Total Points: 133

Days in Top 10s: 20 The Midnight Club Total Points: 133

Days in Top 10s: 21 Sweet Magnolias Total Points: 132

Days in Top 10s: 21 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Total Points: 130

Days in Top 10s: 21 Vikings: Valhalla Total Points: 127

What have you most enjoyed on Netflix UK in 202? Let us know in the comments down below.