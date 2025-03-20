‘P-Valley’ Continues Rollout on Netflix In Select Regions Ahead of Season 3

One of Starz’s most critically acclaimed shows on its roster right now is P-Valley. The series first burst onto our screens in 2020, and its second season aired in 2022. Now, two years later, the show has begun to be licensed out to Netflix as of late 2024, with the next region confirmed to pick up the show in April 2025.

Starring Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy, and J. Alphonse Nicholson, the series comes from Katori Hall and is based on her best-selling novel. It’s set in the Mississippi Delta in a raunchy strip club that doubles as a refuge and battleground for dancers grappling with big dreams and stark realities.

Netflix first added P-Valley in mostly European territories in December 2024. France, Belgium, Poland, Greece, Sweden, Switzerland, and Lithuania were among the regions that acquired seasons 1 and 2 on December 1st. Netflix India also picked up the rights on that date too. It spent 10 days in the Netflix France TV top 10s, although it didn’t make much of an impact elsewhere.

We’ve learned that Netflix in the United Kingdom will be the next region to pick up seasons 1 and 2 starting April 1st, 2025.

The series is heading to Netflix after Lionsgate pulled its Starz service (it was called Lionsgate+ here in the UK) from most regions. However, the show has been available through the MGM+ service on Prime Video since then.

Will P-Valley be on Netflix in more countries?

Not at the moment.

If you’re in other countries, the show is mostly locked to Starz, where it’s available, or to other distributors on legacy deals. In the United States, this means both seasons (and eventually season 3) will be exclusive to Starz for the foreseeable, and in Canada, the Starz brand sits within Crave. In Australia, the show is only available on Stan.

When will Season 3 of P-Valley be released?

P-Valley season 3 is expected to be released in 2025, given that filming took place on the show from April 2024 through November. It’s expected to premiere sometime this year on Starz (some outlets have said as early as Spring, while others are saying Summer) in the US.

There is no word on whether Netflix will carry this third season when it eventually comes out. What we do know is that Netflix has picked up the show on short, single-year licenses, so all regions of Netflix carrying the show could see it leave either this November or next April if both Starz and Netflix don’t come up with a new agreement.

Are you glad P-Valley is rolling out to Netflix in more regions? In the comments below, let us know if you’d like it to come to where you live.