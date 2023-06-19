‘Plaza Wars’ Netflix Crime K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is reportedly producing an adaptation of the popular South Korean webtoon Plaza Wars. Filming for Plaza Wars is scheduled to take place later this year, and we’re looking at a potential 2025 release date. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Plaza Wars including, the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Plaza Wars, also known as Gwangjang, is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama, and based on the webtoon of the same name written by Oh Se Hyung and illustrated by Kim Kyun Tae. The series is yet to announce a director or screenwriter.

What is the plot of Plaza Wars?

The synopsis for Plaza Wars has been sourced from Variety;

As the toughest fighter in the world of crime, Gijun claims victory in a battle that ends the long power struggle between Seoul’s gangs. But when his brother Giseok rises in rank within the enemy group, Gijun decides to slash his own heel and leave the business to avoid fighting him. Just when all seems at peace 15 years later, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and killed in cold blood right before his own retirement. Filled with a chilly rage, Gijun sets off on a one-man hunt to track down everyone involved in his brother’s death. And he has a feeling he doesn’t need to look far to find the main culprit… With revenge and old gang rivalries factoring into the equation, Seoul’s underbelly is in for yet another grisly bloodbath!

Who are the cast members of Plaza Wars?

So Ji Sub is the only confirmed cast member approached for a role in Plaza Wars. The former Bronze medal winner of South Korea’s national games has yet to star in K-drama or movie for Netflix. To date, the actor’s most notable K-dramas have been Cain and Abel, Oh My Venus, Terrius Behind Me, and Doctor Lawyer.

What is the production status of Plaza Wars?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production / Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 19/06/2023)

According to reports, shooting is currently scheduled to begin in early October 2023 and will finish in early March 2024.

When will Plaza Wars be released on Netflix?

With filming scheduled for October 2023 – March 2024 we can safely assume the earliest we’ll be seeing the K-drama on Netflix is late 2024.

A more realistic release date is sometime in early 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Plaza Wars on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!