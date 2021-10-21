‘Pretty Smart’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

It’s always been touch and go for any new sitcom on Netflix. But some of them break the mold and last beyond the first season, and hopefully the same can be said of Pretty Smart. We’re still waiting for Pretty Smart to be renewed for a second season, but we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know.

Pretty Smart is a Netlfix Original comedy-sitcom series created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand. Kourtney Kang, the former executive producer of How I Met Your Mother is one of six executive producers of Pretty Smart.

Netflix has struggled to find success in its sitcoms over the years, but given enough time Pretty Smart has the potential to be a great series.

The series revolves around Chelsea, a Harvard-educated intellectual, who moves in with her care-free sister Claire, and her three eccentric and loveable roommates on the West Coast.

Has Pretty Smart been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 21/10/2021)

At the time of writing Pretty Smart has only been available to stream on Netflix for a little under three weeks. Netflix has yet to renew the sitcom for a second season, but we expect to learn news surrounding the future of the series soon.

Positive signs that suggest Pretty Smart could be renewed is due to the fact it was able to reach the Netflix US top ten list. The show’s time spent in the top ten was only three days, and its highest ranking was eighth place.

Outside of the US, Pretty Smart ranked in the top ten of eleven different countries.

What to expect from the second season of Pretty Smart?

A fierce love triangle is brewing in the house as Claire, who recently broke up with Dave, came home and began kissing her ex Grant, who was has been dating her sister Chelsea!

Chelsea was seconds away from walking in on Claire kissing Grant. What makes the situation even more awkward is that Chelsea wants to have a conversation with Claire about her budding romance with Grant, and whether or not Claire is comfortable for her sister to date an ex.

So expect season 2 to be all about the ongoing love triangle between Chelsea, Claire, and Grant.

Which cast members will return in Pretty Smart season 2?

We’d expect the majority, if not all of the cast members of season 1 to return to reprise their roles in Pretty Smart season 2:

Leads

Chelsea – Emily Osment

Solana – Cinthya Carmona

Claire – Olivia Macklin

Jayden – Michael Hsu Rosen

Supporting Roles

Grant – Gregg Sulkin

Tiffany – Imani Love

Jane – Alexandra Scott

Johnson – Robert Belushi

Nabila – Santana Dempsey

Topher – David Gridley

Aaron – Kyle Jones

When could we expect to see a second season on Netflix?

Without the series officially being renewed any talk of a release date will be speculation at this time. This also depends on whether or not more episodes of Pretty Smart were filmed and have already been planned for a future release.

If Pretty Smart returns for season 2, we'd expect to see an

