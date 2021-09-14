New Netflix Sitcom ‘Pretty Smart’ Debuts on Netflix in October 2021

Emily Osment is the star of the exciting new Netlfix sitcom series Pretty Smart. Coming to Netflix in October 2021, hopefully, Pretty Smart will be one of the breakout sitcoms we’ll see more of in the near future. Below is everything we know about Pretty Smart, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Pretty Smart is an upcoming Netlfix Original comedy-sitcom series created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand. Directing duties have been split between Pamela Fryman and Jody Margolin Hahn, with production carried out by Netflix’s own production studio.

Kourtney Kang, the former executive producer of How I Met Your Mother is one of six executive producers of Pretty Smart.

When is the Pretty Smart season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can now confirm that Pretty Smart will premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 8th, 2021.

Pretty Smart will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

What is the plot of Pretty Smart?

The synopsis for Pretty Smart is courtesy of Netflix:

After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire, and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant, a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana, a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden, a social media influencer. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely-found family.

Who are the cast members of Pretty Smart?

The casting of Emily Osment is likely to go down well with plenty of 90s kids who grew up watching the actress in Spy Kids and Hannah Montana. Since her days at Disney, Osment has gone on to star in plenty of roles since her days at Disney. The actress had her own show on ABC Family, Young & Hungry, which ran for five seasons between 2014 and 2018. Some Netflix subscribers will recognize Osment for her time on The Kominsky Method as Theresa.

Fans of Greenhouse Academy will be happy to see actress Cinthya Carmona on Netflix once more with her new role as a former lawyer turned healer Solana.

Below is the full cast list for Pretty Smart:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Chelsea Emily Osment Hannah Montana | Spy Kids 2 | Cyber Bully Solana Cinthya Carmona The Tax Collector | Greenhouse Academy | East Los High Claire Olivia Macklin The Young Pope | Radium Girls | Dead to Me Jayden Michael Hsu Rosen Looking | Taxi Brooklyn | The Empty Building Grant Gregg Sulkin Runaways | Faking It | Pretty Little Liars Tiffany Imani Love Dietland | Madison Guerilla | Fabrication Jane Alexandra Scott The Wrong Boy Next Door | Brews Brothers | Dark Matter Johnson Robert Belushi Chicago P.D. | How I Met Your Mother | The Off-Season Nabila Santana Dempsey Kenan | Scandal | Lowlife Topher David Gridley The Duff | The Last Ship | Team Kaylie Aaron Kyle Jones Masters of Sex | Damaged Goods | The Boonies

When and where did the production of Pretty Smart take place?

Filming took place at Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles, which began on April 10th, 2021, and ended on July 2nd, 2021.

What is the episode count for Pretty Smart season 1?

Unlike traditional sitcoms Netflix often airs fewer episodes, Pretty Smart also follows this trend with only ten episodes in the first season.

Episodes have a runtime of 30 minutes.

Can we expect to see a second season of Pretty Smart?

Netflix has had a rocky history with sitcoms, however, there’s always a chance Pretty Smart will be a smash hit with subscribers.

Given that Pretty Smart took three months to film, it’s highly likely that more than ten episodes were produced, but we’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm if a second season is on the way.

Are you looking forward to the release of Pretty Smart on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!