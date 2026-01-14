‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 Wraps Up Filming; May Not Return To Netflix Until 2027

Netflix’s Ransom Canyon will wrap filming on its second season imminently, after beginning in September 2025.

Renewed in June 2025 following its initial premiere in April, filming got back underway in late 2025 with the series returning to Netflix’s production hub in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Some posts on social media did suggest the show wrapped up in late December, but they seem to have been confused with the show’s planned Christmas break and Christmas party. As we’ve previously reported, the official wrap for Ransom Canyon is January 14th, 2026, meaning today will be the last day on set.

The series wrap today has also been confirmed by several cast and crew members on social media, with Garrett Wareing and Lizzy Greene posting a video last week that said filming was in the final stretch, captioned: “How we’re feeling on our last week shooting Ransom Canyon Season 2.”

Some did wrap earlier this week, such as Justin Johnson Cortez, who posted his goodbye on social media on January 10th. They’re joined by a number of crew members posting Instagram stories over the past 24 hours, celebrating their respective wraps on the show’s next season, including showing off what they got as wrap presents:

Netflix may or may not choose to release some assets about the second season wrapping, and should they do, we’ll update this post with anything they put out. We’ll also add more cast and crew reactions to filming wrapping as and when we find them.

Ransom Canyon Season 2 Not Returning Until 2027?

Next on Netflix 2026 happened last week, providing a forward look at 2026 with 160+ new series and movies confirmed to drop throughout the year. Among the notable absentees was Ransom Canyon, which does imply that the series won’t be back until at least 2027. That list wasn’t finalized as the slate for 2026; it’s worth noting and is subject to change. We should also note that one of the stars of the show recently told The Direct that a Summer release window could be on the cards.

As we’ve been covering, expect some big changes in season 2 of the show. First off, Netflix has reduced the episode count for season 2 from 10 to 8. We’ll see series regulars Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner depart the show, but welcome in new faces such as Steve Howey, Ben Robson, Heidi Engerman, and Patricia Clarkson.

Returning faces for season 2 of Ransom Canyon include Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Philip Winchester, Casey W. Johnson, and Takanka Means, among others.

For more on Ransom Canyon season 2, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, and we’d also recommend checking out the Instagram account ransomcanyonseriesbrasil, which does a superb job of keeping up with all the goings on with the show.