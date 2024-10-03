Netflix News and Previews

"R&B" Tyler Perry's Modern Retelling of an Iconic Bible Love Story Begins Filming in October 2024

The Ruth & Boaz story from the bible is being retold for a modern day romance film produced by Tyler Perry

Picture: Tyler Perry

Ruth and Boaz, the iconic love story from the Bible, is receiving a modern-day retelling on Netflix, titled R&B, with Tyler Perry producing the romance film. Filming for R&B gets underway in October 2024. However, we’re still waiting for the cast to be announced. Here’s what we know so far.

R&B is an upcoming Netflix Original romance film produced by Tyler Perry and his studio, Tyler Perry Studios. The film is directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. DeVon Franklin, Angi Bones, Tony Strickland, and Chad Tennies are listed as producers alongside Perry. DeVon Franklin is an executive producer. 

Tyler Perry has already worked on several Originals for Netflix and is working on many more, such as the series Beauty in Black and the historical war film The Six Triple Eight.

The Six Triple Eight Tyler Perry War Film What We Know So Far Preview 2

Picture: Tyler Perry on the set of The Six Triple Eight – Netflix

What is the plot of R&B?

A synopsis for R&B has been sourced from Production Weekly:

“The faith-based film is a modern-day retelling of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. After her decision to walk away from a potential record deal leads to a tragic act of revenge, Ruth feels called to join her late boyfriend’s mother Naomi, as they both leave Atlanta for a small town in Tennessee to start over from scratch. The only job she can find involves laboring at a local vineyard, leading her to owner Bo “Boaz” Astra, who falls for Ruth the moment he lays eyes on her. Ruth holds tight to her faith and slowly begins to accept love, but her past is soon to catch up with her.”

Bible R&b Tyler Perry Bible Romance Retelling Netflix

Moved by Ruth’s selflessness, Boaz invites Ruth to glean grain from his field. His generosity, as shown in this illustration by William Hole, encourages Ruth’s mother-in-law. – Illustration by Lebrecht Music & Arts, Alamy

Who are the cast members of R&B?

Surprisingly, there are announced listed cast members for R&B at the time of writing.

We’d expect a cast announcement within the coming weeks.

What is the production status?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

As reported in issue 1422 of Production Weekly, filming is scheduled to begin on October 7th and end by November 1st, 2024.

Will you be watching R&B on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

