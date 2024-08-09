‘Beauty in Black’ Netflix Tyler Perry Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix News and Previews

Filming for Tyler Perry’s upcoming drama series, Beauty in Black, finished filming earlier this year. For now, we await its release on Netflix, which is expected in 2025. Here’s everything we know about Beauty in Black on Netflix.

Tyler Perry has written, directed, and produced the upcoming Netflix Original drama Beauty in BlackAngi Bones (The Negotiator) and Tony Strickland (Six Triple Eight) are also listed as series producers. Perry’s film production, Tyler Perry Studios, produces Beauty in Black.

Perry has already produced Mea Culpa for Netflix, and subscribers can look forward to the upcoming release of the war drama The Six Triple Eight.

Tyler Perry Headshot 750x469 1 Jpg

Along with Perry himself, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

What’s the plot of Beauty in Black?

According to Deadline, Netflix’s Beauty in Black has the following logline:

Beauty in Black follows two women leading different lives — Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business — who find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Who is cast in Beauty in Black?

Taylor Polidore will play the role of Kimmie. The actress previously starred in the crime-drama Snowfall on Hulu and as Toote in All American

Taylor Polidore Beauty In Black Netflix Tyler Perry Preview

Picture: Taylor Polidore in Snowfall (right) – FX Network

Crystle Stewart plays Mallory. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix Original, but she previously acted in shows such as For Better or Worse, Too Close to Home, The Exes, and House of Payne.

Crystle Stewart Beauty In Black Netflix Tyler Perry Preview

Picture: Crystle Stewart in Acrimony – Lionsgate Films.

The remaining series regulars have been listed as:

  • Terrell Carter (Shooter) as Varney.
  • Julian Horton (National Champion) as Roy.
  • Richard Lawson (Poltergeist) as Norman.
  • George Middlebrook (Undying Love) as Trackson.
  • Debbie Morgan (The Hurricane) as Olivia.
  • Steven G. Norfleet (Watchmen) as Charles.
  • Ursula O. Robinson (Hightown) as Delinda.
  • Ricco Ross (Aliens) as Horace.
  • Joy Rovaris (Bobbi Kristina) as Gillian.
  • Xavier Smalls as Angel.
  • Amber Reign Smith (The Other Black Girl) as Rain.
  • Bryan Tanaka (La La Land) as Alex.
  • Ashley Versher (This Is Me… Now) as Lena.
  • Shannon Wallace (American Soul) as Calvin.
  • Charles Malik Whitfuk (Behind Enemy Lines) as Jules.

What’s the production status of Beauty in Black?

Filming for Beauty in Black took place in Atlanta, Georgia, between March 11th, 2024, and April 25th, 2024.

How many episodes will be in Beauty in Black?

It has been confirmed that Netflix has ordered 16 episodes of Beauty in Black.

A second season has yet to be confirmed. This means there’s a significant chance that Beauty in Black could be split into two parts/seasons.

Netflix has recently made a habit of splitting the release of some of its originals, such as Cobra KaiBridgerton, Virgin River, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Stranger Things.

What’s the Netflix release date for Beauty in Black?

There’s no official confirmation from Netflix when Beauty in Black will be streamable.

As Netflix has yet to reveal the series as part of its 2024 plans, we’re currently under the assumption that Beauty in Black will be released sometime in 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Beauty in Black on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below! 

