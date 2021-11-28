Regina King Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with big Hollywood creators Regina King and David E. Kelley to produce an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel A Man in Full.

Eleven-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer, and producer for the series. His credits include such projects as Big Little Lies, Boston Legal, L. A. Law as well as the upcoming Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Oscar-winner Regina King will be in the directing seat for A Man in Full as part of her overall deal with the streamer after just recently starring in another Netflix film called The Harder They Fall. King’s other directing credits include This is Us, Shameless, The Good Doctor, Animal Kingdom and more.

King’s Royal Ties production company is producing along with Matthew Tinker. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s A Man in Full:

What’s the plot of A Man in Full?

As mentioned above, A Man in Full is an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 bestseller novel of the same name. Here’s the book description of A Man in Full from Amazon:

The setting is Atlanta, Georgia — a racially mixed, late-century boomtown full of fresh wealth and wily politicians. The protagonist is Charles Croker, once a college football star, now a late-middle-aged Atlanta conglomerate king whose outsize ego has at last hit up against reality. Charlie has a 29,000 acre quail-shooting plantation, a young and demanding second wife, and a half-empty office complex with a staggering load of debt. Meanwhile, Conrad Hensley, idealistic young father of two, is laid off from his job at the Croker Global Foods warehouse near Oakland and finds himself spiraling into the lower depths of the American legal system. And back in Atlanta, when star Georgia Tech running back Fareek “the Canon” Fanon, a homegrown product of the city’s slums, is accused of date-raping the daughter of a pillar of the white establishment, upscale black lawyer Roger White II is asked to represent Fanon and help keep the city’s delicate racial balance from blowing sky-high.

Who is cast in A Man in Full?

As of November 2021, no cast members are attached to this project, but we have faith that at least the lead may be revealed soon enough.

What’s the production status of A Man in Full?

As of November 2021, Netflix hasn’t set a date for the production start of A Man in Full as the limited series is currently at the stage of development and scriptwriting.

How many episodes will be in A Man in Full?

It has been confirmed that Netflix’s A Man in Full will feature six hour-long episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for A Man in Full?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for A Man in Full, but considering a possible 2022 production start, we should probably expect the series to come out on the streamer sometime in 2023.