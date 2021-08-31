Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule’ Coming to Netflix in September 2021

In an unlikely license to Netflix, Showtime’s mini-series The Comey Rule is coming to Netflix in the United States (other regions to be confirmed) on September 28th, 2021.

Rewinding the clock back to 2016, The Comey Rule is a 2 episode limited series release on Showtime in 2020. It documents the chaotic 2016 Presidential Election and the years after that November election. Specifically, it documents the clashing of personalities between FBI director James Comey and Donald Trump.

Showtime assembled a huge cast for the limited series including Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) playing James Comey and Brendan Gleeson playing the role of Donald Trump.

Among the supporting cast included Holly Hunter (Succession), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Jennifer Ehle (Fifty Shades of Grey), Scoot McNairy (Gone Girl) and more.

Billy Ray is behind the series who is notably known for writing the 2012 blockbuster The Hunger Games as well as Captain Phillips. On the TV side, Billy Ray is behind Prime Video’s The Last Tycoon.

The mini-series is well-received by both critics and reviews on IMDb. It holds a 7.4/10 on IMDb but given the subject matter, is no doubt considered controversial in some circles.

Although there’s only 2 episodes in the limited series, the total length of the two will set you back 210 mintues.

As we stated above, we don’t know exactly how many countries of Netflix are expected to get The Comey Rule but for now, we only know the US is currently scheduled to receive it. It notably wasn’t included in Netflix’s PR list for September 2021 but we have included it on our September 2021 preview.

In general, Showtime no longer licenses content to Netflix instead in recent years opting to put the content exclusively on Paramount+. Up until the Netflix release, you’ll only find the two-episode miniseries available on Showtime. With all that said, however, ViacomCBS still does regularly license to Netflix strategically and this could be why we’re seeing The Comey Rule added.

Will you be checking out The Comey Rule on Netflix when it drops in late September 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.