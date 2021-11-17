‘Roaring Twenties: Austin’ Coming to Netflix Weekly in December 2021

Netflix’s continued reality TV efforts continue in December 2021 with the release of the first series of Roaring Twenties which will begin with Roaring Twenties: Austin dropping on Netflix globally on December 10th, 2021.

First announced as part of Netflix’s big casting call in August 2021, Roaring Twenties: Austin is described as a “coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas”. The first season will cover the so-called “new normal of 2020’s America” seeing the group of new friends experiencing the highs and lows of being in your 20s.

First teaser for #RoaringTwenties Austin coming to Netflix in December 2021 pic.twitter.com/UYCVNfyhLR — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 17, 2021

12 episodes were ordered upfront which will release weekly according to the Netflix coming soon page (Netflix’s media center also suggests this). We’ll be back in the future with a full episode release schedule but in the past, we’ve seen reality shows drop in multiple batches rather than just one episode a week.

The series is also highly active already on social media with introductions to the eight main reality stars including:

Isha – the one who is always dressed to impress

Kamari – the one who is already camera ready

Natalie – the one who is ready for her first taste of freedom

Keauno – the one who has never been kissed

Micahel – the one who loves dad jokes

Abbey – the one who says whatever is on her mind

Bruce – the one who always brings the party

Raquel – the one who knows what she wants

Roaring Twenties comes from Eureka Group who has produced some noteworthy reality TV over the past few years including Dating Around for Netflix which has run for two seasons. The production company is also working with HBO Max, Peacock, Seven Network, and Facebook.

Roaring Twenties is produced by Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand serving as executive producers.

Like many other Netflix Original reality series, Roaring Twenties is ripe for expansion whether that be covering other United States cities or heading abroad. We’ve already seen some of the reality TV formats Netflix has produced go global such as Love is Blind which has seen a Brazillian entry and a Japanese entry coming in February 2022.

The casting page for Roaring Twenties is currently still inviting new applications suggesting that season 2 is already on the way. Interestingly, the casting page is also asking for residents from the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland to apply which could indicate where the show is headed next.

Will you be checking out Roaring Twenties: Austin when it hits Netflix worldwide starting from December 10th? Let us know in the comments down below.