Rosamund Pike To Star in Silicon Valley Netflix Drama Series ‘Thumblite’

Rosamund Pike is set to a new House of Cards-inspired series set in the tech world of Silicon Valley.

First announced in an August 20th Puck newsletter, Matthew Belloni fleshed out more project details in an update on September 6th, where it was revealed that Netflix had landed the project under a new group within the streamer from former HBO executive Nora Skinner.

In the original newsletter, Belloni reported that Scott Galloway was pivoting to TV producing with a scripted project that had multiple names attached and, at the time, stated that Netflix was among a few others, like HBO and Amazon, who were interested in the project. From their reporting, the project sounds relatively nascent and fairly early in development, having only just been sold from a pitch with the view to produce 10 episodes.

The plot details were vague other than saying it’s a “House of Cards-style thriller set in Silicon Valley” beyond saying Rosamund Pike would play a character loosely based on former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Netflix hasn’t officially announced the series themselves.

Scott Z. Burns, who has predominantly written for movies like The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion, and The Mercy but has also recently tried his hand at TV with the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations, is set to write the scripts for the new series. Scott Galloway, best known for his various podcasts and as a marketing professor, is producing alongside Michael Ellenberg.

This will serve as Pike’s first full-fledged Netflix Original project, having previously appeared in two partial Netflix Originals. The actress lent her voice to the animated limited series Watership Down, released in 2018, and headlined the 2020 movie I Care A Lot, which Netflix acquired for multiple regions. In it, she co-starred alongside Peter Dinklage. Elsewhere, Pike is known for roles in Gone Girl, Beirut, and most recently, Saltburn.

Pike, we hear, was also one of the frontrunners for another Netflix drama called Sirens, although the part she was up for ultimately went to Julianne Moore.

The show is very much part of a prestigious drama push that Netflix has been undertaking lately, with a slew of projects featuring big-name actors and actresses. The aforementioned Sirens definitely fits in this remit, as does the likes of The Beast in Me, The Boroughs, Zero Day, The Residence, and Black Rabbit, among others.

We’ll keep you posted with the latest on Thumblite as and when we learn more. Does this project sound interesting?