Netflix Comedy-Thriller ‘I Care a Lot’: Everything We Know So Far

Rosamund Pike will be starring in her first Netflix Original movie, in the comedy-thriller, I Care a Lot. Coming to Netflix in February 2021, we’re keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about I Care a Lot, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

I Care a Lot is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy-thriller written and directed by J Blakeson. Production was handled by Black Bear Pictures and Crimple Beck.

In September 2020, I Care a Lot had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. When Netflix acquired the world distribution rights to the movie, it marked the fourth film from TIFF that Netflix has acquired.

When is the I Care a Lot Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that I Care a Lot will be coming to Netflix on Friday, February 19th, 2021.

As Netflix has acquired the world distribution rights to the movie, every region with Netflix will have access to I Care a Lot.

What is the plot of I Care a Lot?

A legal guardian bites off more than she can chew when she tries to steal money from a client who has ties to a powerful gangster.

Who are the cast members of I Care a Lot?

The following cast members have been confirmed for I Care a Lot:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Maria Grayson Rosamund Pike Gone Girl | Die Another Day | Pride & Prejudice Roman Lunyov Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones | The Station Agent | X-Men: Days of Future Past Fran Eiza Gonzalez Baby Driver | Alita: Battle Angel | Hobbs & Shaw Jennifer Peterson Dianne West The Birdcage | Hannah and Her Sisters | Bullets Over Broadway Judge Lomax Isiah Whitlock Jr. Cedar Rapids | BlacKkKlansman | 25th Hour Feldstorm Macon Blair Blue Ruins | Green Room | Murder Party Dr. Amos Alicia Witt 88 Minutes | Urban Legend | Dune Sam Rice Damian Young Edge of Darkness | Red State | Birdman Alexi Ignatyev Nicholas Logan The Best of Enemies | Instant Family | Hap and Leonard Adelaide Liz Eng Betty | New Amsterdam | Feed the Beast

When did production take place for I Care a Lot?

Filming for I Care a Lot begun in July 2019, and took place in the town of Dedham, Massachusetts.

What is the run time?

It has been confirmed by multiple sources that I Care a Lot has a runtime of 118 minutes.

Will I Care a Lot be available to stream in 4K?

The vast majority of Netflix Originals are available to stream in 4K. We’re expecting to see I Care a Lot to be released on Netflix in 4K.

If you want to watch Netflix Originals in 4K you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix prescription, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

Are you going to be watching I Care a Lot on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!