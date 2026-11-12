Netflix Announces ‘Russell Brand: Open Secret’ True Crime Documentary Following Comedian’s Conviction

Netflix is striking while the iron is hot and has unveiled its documentary on the rise and fall of the convicted British sex offender Russell Brand. The documentary, titled Russell Brand: Open Secret, will be released on November 13, 2026. Here’s everything we know so far.

Russell Brand: Open Secret is an upcoming Netflix crime documentary directed by Olivia Isaacs. Produced by 72 Films (Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story), the project is led by producers Kate Yandle, Laura Spence, and Felicity Cross, alongside executive producers Clare Cameron, David Glover, and Mark Raphael.

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Known for his meteoric rise from a reality TV presenter and early struggles with addiction to a stand-up star and Hollywood actor, Russell Brand was once one of Britain’s most popular comedians and a vocal political activist. However, his public image collapsed following allegations of sexual offenses, leading to a high-profile criminal trial detailing sexual misconduct against multiple victims over his career. Despite pleading not guilty, Brand was convicted by a jury on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, while being acquitted on two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault, and was subsequently sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

The documentary will incorporate archival footage and insider insights to shed light on Brand’s trajectory, alongside the landmark joint investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times, led by chief media correspondent Rosamund Urwin and investigations correspondent Charlotte Wace.

Russell Brand: Open Secret lands on Netflix on November 13, 2026.

What is the runtime?

It has been confirmed that Russell Brand: Open Secret has a runtime of 84 minutes.

Are you going to be watching Russell Brand: Open Secret on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!