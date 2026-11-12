Netflix’s ‘Trigger Point’ Starring Joel Edgerton Eyes December 2026 Film Start

In December 2025, Netflix won a seven-way bidding war for a brand new A24 series, Trigger Point. Starring Joel Edgerton as Red, the 8-part series is currently eyed to begin filming in December 2026. The remaining details are limited, but here’s everything we know so far about Trigger Point on Netflix.

Trigger Point is an upcoming Netflix Original action-crime series created by series showrunner Harrison Query (Heads of State) and will be directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Rebel Ridge). The pair is also executive producers on the project, alongside A24’s Joe Hipps via Cut To. Patrick McDonald is also an executive producer, and Katie Giarla serves as co-executive producer.

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A24 is responsible for producing popular Netflix series, including the Emmy Award-winning Beef, and other comedy shows such as Mo and Survival of the Thickest.

What is the plot of Trigger Point?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Trigger Point:

Trigger Point is an action crime drama about a group of former Tier One Special Forces operators who sell their elite skills to the criminal underworld behind the front of a private military contracting firm — and the FBI agent who’s hunting for them.

Who are the cast members of Trigger Point?

Joel Edgerton is the only confirmed cast member of the series. He plays Red, an ex-Tier One Operator who has turned to a life of crime. Edgerton has starred in several Netflix projects, including Bright, The King, and, most recently, Train Dreams. Outside of Netflix, he is known for his roles in films such as The Great Gatsby, The Boys in the Boat, Master Gardener, Warrior, and more.

What is the production status of Trigger Point?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Previously, Production Weekly issue 1509 reported that Trigger Point was scheduled to start filming sometime in November 2026 and conclude by April 2027.

However, an update in issue 1529 of Production Weekly has filming to start sometime in December 2026 and wrap by May 2027.

Netflix has yet to confirm the start of production.

What is the episode count?

There will be eight episodes in total.

Runtime has yet to be revealed.

When is Trigger Point coming to Netflix?

If the filming schedule is correct, then Trigger Point is most likely to land on Netflix sometime in 2028. There’s a chance the series could arrive on Netflix in 2027, but if there’s lengthy post-production, that dramatically reduces the chances of a 2027 release.

We’ll expect to learn more early next year when Netflix releases its 2027 TV and Film Slate.

Are you looking forward to watching Trigger Point on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!