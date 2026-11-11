Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ and ‘The Take’ Both Handed R-Ratings

Two of Netflix’s biggest upcoming movies have just been rated by the MPA, and neither will be suitable for younger viewers.

The latest weekly bulletin from the Classification and Rating Administration (CARA), the body behind the MPA’s film ratings, has two new Netflix originals on it. Both got an R-rating, which means under-17s need a parent or adult guardian with them.

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One is David Fincher’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spinoff. The other is the Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson heist thriller. Here’s what you need to know about each.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth – Rated R

Rating reason: Some strong/disturbing violence, bloody images, pervasive language, sexual content, nudity and drug use.

That’s quite the list, and it’s about what you’d expect from a Quentin Tarantino script. The 2019 original was also rated R, so this keeps the franchise firmly for adults. The rating comes as the production has had a lot of rumors swirling around its status with many reporting the final cut has been chopping and changing until recently. Citing Hollywood insiders, Page Six reported that nobody in the industry has seen it (beyond the 17-minutes screened at AFI).

Brad Pitt is back in his Oscar-winning role as the stuntman. The movie is set in 1977, eight years after the events of the first film, and follows Cliff as he comes to terms with a very different Hollywood. Fincher directs from Tarantino’s original screenplay, with Ceán Chaffin and Pitt producing. Fincher recently revealed that the project could have ended up as a Netflix series instead of a movie.

It has a stacked supporting cast. Timothy Olyphant returns as James Stacy, alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Holt McCallany, Peter Weller, JB Tadena, and Corey Fogelmanis. For the full rundown, see our everything we know guide to the Cliff Booth movie.

When is it coming? The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth gets an exclusive two-week run in IMAX theaters worldwide from November 25th, before it starts streaming on Netflix globally on December 23rd.

The Take – Rated R

Rating reason: Language and some violence.

The Take’s rating is much more restrained than Cliff Booth’s. “Some violence” and language are pretty standard for a heist thriller. It also suggests the film relies more on tension and twists than on bloodshed.

You may remember the movie under its old title, Here Comes the Flood. The story follows a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief who get caught in a deadly game of cons and double-crosses. Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead the cast, with Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moisés Arias, and Justin Kirk in support.

City of God director Fernando Meirelles is behind the camera, and Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay. The Take is Washington’s first Netflix original and Edgar-Jones’ too. Read our preview of The Take for more.

When is it coming? The Take premieres on Friday, January 15th, 2027, in select theaters and globally on Netflix the same day. Netflix revealed the date alongside the first-look images earlier this week.

What else was on the bulletin?

Netflix had only these two films in this week’s batch. The other titles rated include Paramount’s Air Force One: Homefront and Focus Features’ Werwulf, both rated R. Universal’s Shrek 5 got a PG.

Which of these two are you more excited for? Let us know in the comments below.