‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 5 Episode Titles Reveal What’s In Store for Final Outing

We now know the names of every episode in the fifth and final season of The Lincoln Lawyer, and if you’ve read Michael Connelly’s Resurrection Walk, a few of them are going to look very familiar.

For those catching up, Netflix confirmed back in May that season 5 would be the show’s last, with the news landing alongside Netflix’s Upfront presentation in New York. Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said at the time that “all good things must come to an end,” and that they were building a final season that would give Mickey Haller the send-off he deserves. Cameras rolled from early March through to an emotional wrap in early July, and the series is now deep into post-production.

As always, the ten-episode season is adapting a Connelly novel, this time Resurrection Walk (2023), the seventh Mickey Haller book. Per Netflix, Mickey’s world is turned upside down when his newly discovered half-sister, Emi (Cobie Smulders), asks him to help free a woman she believes was wrongfully convicted of killing her ex-husband, a sheriff’s deputy.

We previously reported the titles of the first four episodes in our full season 5 preview, along with episodes 505 and 506.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 Episode Titles

Here’s the full list. Only episodes 5 and 6 are locked into position so far, thanks to their production numbers. We know which four titles make up episodes 1 to 4 and which four make up episodes 7 to 10, but not the order within each group, so we’ve listed those alphabetically for now (we’ve had a go at guessing the order further down).

Episodes 1–4 (order TBC):

Article 1, Section 9

Artemisia

Roots

Table 12

Episodes 5 and 6:

Episode 5 – Sucker Punch (written by Isabella A. Rodriguez)

(written by Isabella A. Rodriguez) Episode 6 – Chemistry Problem (written by Dailyn Rodriguez & Matthew J. Lieberman)

Episodes 7–10 (order TBC):

Do or Die

Footprints

Overtime

Resurrection Walk

Who Is Writing The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5?

We’ve also got the full writing credits for the final season, and the biggest takeaway is that co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have written both the season opener and the series finale. The pair share teleplay and story credit on episode 1 and return to write episode 10, so Mickey Haller’s last chapter is being opened and closed by the two people who know him best.

In between, Matthew J. Lieberman writes episode 2, Katy Erin takes episode 3 and Matthew Cruz handles episode 4. Isabella A. Rodriguez wrote episode 5, “Sucker Punch”, before Dailyn Rodriguez and Lieberman team up for episode 6, “Chemistry Problem”. Lisa Bao writes episode 7, Jake H. Bernstein episode 8, and Lieberman co-writes episode 9 with Audrey Lipsmire, giving the long-time series writer a hand in three of the final ten. Only episodes 5 and 6 can be matched to a title for now, so we haven’t paired the other credits with episode names.

What Do the Episode Titles Tease for the Final Season?

OK, so what can we read into these? As we did for season 4’s episode titles, here’s our take on each one. Expect some light spoilers for the Resurrection Walk novel below, although the show has never been shy about changing things up from the books.

Artemisia – Named after Emi herself, whose full name is Artemisia Finch. Season 4 ended with her saving Mickey from a drive-by and dropping the bombshell that she’s his sister, so this feels like a strong contender for the premiere, picking up on who she is and what she wants from him. Smulders has been bumped up to series regular, and Emi is effectively stepping into the role Harry Bosch plays in the book (Bosch being tied up over at Prime Video).

Article 1, Section 9 – This is a lovely bit of legal nerdery. Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution contains the Suspension Clause, which protects the right to habeas corpus. That’s exactly the tool Mickey uses in Resurrection Walk to try to overturn a conviction, so we’d expect this early episode to be where Mickey formally takes on the case and files his habeas petition.

Roots – Most likely a family episode. Mickey suddenly having a half-sister raises plenty of questions about his late father, and the season has cast Corbin Bernsen as Richard Finch and Patty Guggenheim as Allison Finch, which suggests we’ll be meeting more of Emi’s side of the family tree. “Roots” could just as easily refer to digging into the origins of the case itself, though.

Table 12 – The most cryptic of the bunch. It could be a seating number at a dinner or event, a table in a prison visiting room, or a numbered piece of evidence.

Sucker Punch – Confirmed as episode 5, so landing right at the midpoint of the season, this sounds like the episode where Mickey and the team get blindsided. That could be a literal punch (Cisco tends to attract those), a surprise legal move from the prosecution, or an ally turning out not to be what they seemed.

Chemistry Problem – In the book, the case against the convicted woman hinges on gunshot residue found on her hands, and the integrity of that forensic evidence becomes central to the habeas fight. We’d bet this episode is where the science starts to fall apart. There’s a fun double meaning here too: “chemistry” could just as well point to a romantic spark (or a lack of one) for somebody on Team Haller.

Footprints – Another title that feels evidence-driven, whether that’s literal physical evidence from the crime scene or someone’s digital footprint. In the novel, phone records tracing people’s movements on the day of the murder play a big role, so this could be the episode where Mickey’s team starts retracing the steps.

Overtime – Could point to the team working around the clock as a deadline closes in, or to the inner workings of the sheriff’s department. Corruption within law enforcement is at the heart of Resurrection Walk, so this one may take us inside the deputy’s world.

Do or Die – A late-season title if we’ve ever seen one. This sounds like the make-or-break moment for the habeas hearing, and possibly some very real danger for Mickey given who he’s going up against.

Resurrection Walk – The book title, and almost certainly the series finale. The show has a habit of naming one of its last episodes after the novel being adapted: “The Brass Verdict” closed season 1, “The Gods of Guilt” closed season 3 and “The Law of Innocence” closed season 4. Season 2 was the exception, saving “The Fifth Witness” for episode 9. A “resurrection walk” is the term for the moment a wrongfully convicted person walks out of prison a free person, which feels like a very fitting way to bring Mickey’s story to a close. If it is the finale, it’ll be penned by Humphrey and Rodriguez themselves.

Our Best Guess at the Full Episode Order

Based on how these titles line up with the book’s story, here’s how we think the season will shake out. To be clear, only episodes 5 and 6 are confirmed, so take the rest with a pinch of salt until Netflix publishes the official episode list:

Episode 1 – Artemisia

Episode 2 – Article 1, Section 9

Episode 3 – Roots

Episode 4 – Table 12

Episode 5 – Sucker Punch (confirmed)

Episode 6 – Chemistry Problem (confirmed)

Episode 7 – Footprints

Episode 8 – Overtime

Episode 9 – Do or Die

Episode 10 – Resurrection Walk

When Will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t set a date yet. Season 4 arrived on February 5, 2026, and held up very well in the top 10s. Given filming wrapped in July and the show’s usual post-production timeline, we’re still expecting the final season sometime between February and April 2027 with most recent reporting suggesting a March 2027 premiere. Keep an eye on our season 5 preview for updates.

What do you make of the season 5 episode titles? Got a theory on “Table 12”? Let us know in the comments down below.