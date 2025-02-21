Saoirse Ronan’s ‘The Outrun’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut in the UK and US

Nora Fingscheidt’s indie adaptation of the 2016 Amy Liptrot novel is coming to both Netflix in the United Kingdom and the United States following the movie’s theatrical run and marks the first time it’s been available on a streaming platform. It comes to the two countries under different pay-1 streaming deals.

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, The Lovely Bones) headlines the movie as Rona, a 29-year-old who heads back to her home in the Orkney Islands to reconnect with her past and the isolated home she grew up in. It’s a time to reconnect after now spending the last decade in London. The cast is rounded out by solid performances by Saskia Reeves, Stephen Dillane, Lauren Lyle, and Paapa Essiedu.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie achieved widespread critical acclaim following its initial launch at Sundance and then its wider theatrical rollout in late 2024. Julian Roman for MovieWeb wrote, “Saoirse Ronan stuns as a shattered alcoholic trying to rebuild her life on a remote Scottish island. The Outrun chronicles a disturbing descent to rock bottom and the heartbreaking climb to sobriety.”

When will The Outrun be on Netflix in the UK?

Netflix UK will be getting the movie first, with the release date confirmed for Thursday, February 28th, 2025. Unlike US pay-1 deals, which are typically 18 months, they’re much shorter in the UK at around 9 months. Therefore, the movie will only be streaming until later this year.

The movie is coming to Netflix UK under a pay-1 deal with StudioCanal, which has been in place for a couple of years now. That’s seen movies like Wicked Little Letters and Back to Black arrive on the streamer following their initial theatrical release. Upcoming movies from that distribution deal on Netflix UK in 2025 will include The Apprentice, Hard Truths, We Live In Time, and Paddington in Peru.

When will The Outrun be on Netflix in the US?

In the US, the distribution rights aren’t with StudioCanal but instead bought up by Sony and its Sony Pictures Classics label. Netflix has had a Sony Pictures first-window deal in place for the last few years, and that continues into 2025.

In the United States, The Outrun will stream for 18 months, beginning on March 18th, 2025, What’s on Netflix can confirm.

This isn’t the only SVOD streaming debut Netflix US has for March—as we first reported yesterday, Netflix will also debut Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on March 20th, and there’s one or two more surprises still to come – keep your eyes peeled. You can find the complete list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout March here.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Outrun on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.