‘Sex/Life’ Season 2 Scheduled to Begin Filming for Netflix in February 2022

After receiving its renewal earlier in the Summer, we’ve recently learned that filming for Sex/Life season 2 will begin in February 2022. It’s still unclear when Sex/Life will return to Netflix but we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest production updates, casting news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Sex/Life is a romantic comedy series that set the internet alight in the Summer of 2021, thanks to its risque scenes and raunchy moments. Without a doubt, it was the surprise “package” of the Summer that was watched by millions worldwide. The series was created by Stacy Rukeyser, who previously worked as a producer on UnREAL and Twisted.

Sex/Life Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 09/12/2021)

It was reported in August 2021 that Netflix had quietly renewed Sex/Life. It’s no surprise that the series was renewed, thanks to a particular scene that caused an incredible stir online.

Since Netflix began recording the hourly numbers, Sex/Life has been watched for 282,100,000 million hours while in the Netflix global top ten list. This makes Sex/Life the third most watch Netflix Original series in 2021, and the most-watched English Original series of the year so far. Only Squid Game and Lupin outperformed Sex/Life.

However, in the US, Nielsen tracked the viewing figures at over 449 million minutes, which completely dwarfs the stats provided by Netflix.

What is the production status of Sex/Life season 2?

Official Production Status: Filming Scheduled/Pre-Production (Last Updated: 09/12/2021)

According to the Canadians Director Guild, the show has been in pre-production since November 2021 in Ontario, Canada.

Thanks to the information listed on Production Weekly issue #1276, filming is reportedly scheduled to begin on February 7th, 2022. Filming will run for several weeks before ending on April 25th, 2022.

Which cast members will return for Sex/Life season 2?

We’ll definitely be seeing the return of plenty of actors from the first season. Naturally, we’ll see the return of Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos, the actors behind Netlfix’s sauciest love triangle.

We can expect to see the following actors return in Sex/Life season 2:

Role Cast Member Billie Connelly Sarah Shahi Cooper Connelly Mike Vogel Brad Simon Adam Demos Sasha Snow Margaret Odette Hudson Phoenix Reich Devon Jonathan Sadowski Francesca Li Jun Li Trina Amber Goldfarb

We currently have no new casting news for Sex/Life season 2.

When can we expect to see Sex/Life season 2 on Netflix?

Given production isn’t scheduled to start until February, and ends in April there’s only a slight chance that Sex/Life will return for season 2 in 2022. Art the earliest we may see the series return by the end of 2022, but it’s more likely we’ll see the show return in early 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Sex/Life season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!