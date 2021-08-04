‘Sex/Life’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

We have learned that Sex/Life has quietly been renewed behind the scenes and is currently set to return for a second season at Netflix. We’re still going to have to wait for an official confirmation from Netflix themselves but from what we’re hearing, it’s moving full-steam ahead.

The romantic drama series is created by Stacy Rukeyser and was added to the service on June 25th, 2021.

This information comes from a trusted source of ours. This source has previously told us about the renewals of shows like Ozark, Fate; The Winx Club, and Warrior Nun, all of which have been officially confirmed already. Other renewals that we revealed that have already been officially revealed include; Umbrella Academy, Space Force, On My Block, and Locke & Key. Season 2 of Shadow & Bone was recently announced, which we also exclusively revealed in March.

As we said above, Netflix has yet to officially announce season 2 so while this is good news, we still need Netflix to announce it. Additionally, we have also heard that the studio is preparing for filming, which will start very soon.

Sex/Life is an American drama streaming television series created by Stacy Rukeyser for Netflix. The series is inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton and it premiered on June 25, 2021.

Promotional materials described the show as what happens when a suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past. A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life.

How well did Sex/Life perform on Netflix?

From early indiciations, it would appear the show has been a success for Netflix and perhaps you should’ve been able to see it coming after the global success of 365 Days last year.

Top 10 data backs up the show has been a success. The show was the clear winner for the July 2021 top 10s beating out Never Have I Ever.

As we’ve covered previously, shows that get renewed typically have to be sticky in a few Netflix regions beyond 28 days. Sex/Life cleared this by a significant margin with it spending 37 days in the US top 10s and 39 in the UK top 10s. The show dominating the top 10s around the world.

In the US, Nielsen’s Top 10s revealed that 449 million minutes have been tracked thus far.

Naturally, the “reveal” in episode 3 also helped the show’s virality too. There are countless viral videos and more clickbait articles than you can shake a stick at.

What to expect from Sex/Life season 2

In the final moments of season 1, Billie turned up at Brad’s apartment revealing that she wasn’t leaving Cooper in the end. We’ll likely begin season 2 seeing what Brad’s decision will be moving forward.

Editor’s note: Kasey Moore provided additional context and information to this article.