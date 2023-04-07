‘Sex/Life’ Canceled at Netflix After 2 Seasons; No Season 3

After a short 21 months, Sex/Life returned for a brand new, lust and drama-filled season. Sadly, after lackluster reviews and one of the actresses publicly criticizing the show, it’s been revealed the show will not return for a third season. Here’s what you need to know.

To recap, Sex/Life is a romantic comedy series created by Stacy Rukeyser, which became the surprise hit of the Summer of 2021 thanks to its risque and raunchy story.

Season 2 was released on Netflix on March 2nd, 2023.

Has Sex/Life been renewed for season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated: 04/07/2023)

As usual, we typically have to wait around a month following a show dropping on Netflix for a renewal announcement. However, after a month, signs started to look bleak for the show, given Sarah Shahi went on the record about the struggles the show had in season 2. That combined with less-than-ideal stats meant the show ran out of road.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, actress Sarah Shahi talked about her time on the second season, saying, “I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show. It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that,”, adding, “I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge.”

The cancelation of Sex/Life was confirmed to the trades on April 7th, 2023 joining the list of other high-profile cancelations in 2023.

According to a spokesperson speaking to Deadline, “the second season brought the series to a natural close, wrapping up the storyline for key characters whose relationships come to a happy conclusion, adding the streamer is proud of the show and the work put in to it by producers, cast and crew.”

Stacy Rukeyser is also reportedly working on a new series with Netflix.

How well did Sex/Life season 2 perform on Netflix?

Thanks to the Netflix top 10 site, we got to see how well the show performed week-to-week which gives a direct comparison between seasons 1 and 2 and that paints the only story you need.

If you look below, you can see that season 1 on its debut pulled in some huge stats with season 2 only managing just over half of the hours.

That combined with the fact the show departed the top 10s after four weeks and the fact that week 3 saw an over 50% drop meant that Sex/Life was highly unlikely to get a season 2 renewal.

In all, season 2 of Sex/Life was in the Netflix top 10s for four weeks amassing 126.80M hours globally.

FlixPatrol raw top 10 stats also suggest the show didn’t have the staying power required for a season 3 renewal. By the end of month 1, the show had completely disappeared from the top 10s around the globe.

What would’ve happened in Sex/Life season 3?

If Sex/Life creator Stacy Rukeyser has her way, then there will certainly be a third season, and had the following to say;

“It’s definitely not intended to be a series finale. I believe there are always more stories to tell with these characters,” she says. The baby news, for example, was important to set up what the next season could be about, Brad and Billie’s blended family. We’d also be back to that prime question from Season 1, which is, can you have sex and life all at the same time, especially as a new mom.”

Rukeyser had more to say about the remaining story of Sex/Life:

“This show has always been intended to be escapist and inspirational, to inspire women to really look at their lives and make sure they’re happy and that they’re getting what they want, that they’re being all parts of themselves. And I feel that giving them a happy ending is a much better way to inspire women than basically making Billie miserable because she screwed up.”

Ultimately, the third season will follow the relationship between Billie and Brad, and how it will evolve over the course of Billie’s pregnancy with their baby.

Brad will also have his own challenges with his previous relationship as his wife gave birth to a baby boy, but she choose to leave him thanks to his career taking an unexpected downturn.

Billie’s ex-husband Cooper had an exciting but rough ride in the second season, almost ending with his death after a car crash. However, it’s thanks to the crash that Cooper decided to get his affairs in order which led him to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Emily, and before long marry her. Next season we may see any challenges the couple faces as Hannnah becomes the stepmother to Cooper and Billie’s children.

Would you have liked to have seen a third season of Sex/Life on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.