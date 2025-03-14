Every Song On ‘The Electric State’ Soundtrack

The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix. After years in development and production, the Russo Brothers’ bold sci-fi movie is here, and given its ’90s aesthetic and influences, you’d expect a killer soundtrack, and that’s certainly what we got with 15 licensed tracks featured in addition to 25 original songs produced exclusively for the new film.

As we’ve covered already and continued to learn throughout the week, critics are not fans, with some reviews criticizing nearly every element of the adaptation. The New York Times succinctly said in their review, “The movie is obvious, garish and just plain dumb.” Ouch. That said, we suspect the audience for The Electric State will still be pretty big; after all, bad reviews certainly didn’t stop Red Notice from becoming and remaining Netflix’s most-watched movie launch of all time.

Speaking late last year at NYCC, the Russos highlighted that the soundtrack would significantly contribute to the aesthetic they sought to create for the movie, citing that they were gunning for an Amblin-style film.

Every Song in the Soundtrack

Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty Mother – Danzig I Fought The Law – The Clash Sound Off (Duckworth Chant) – Titus Turner Take Me To The River – Al Green Tornerai – Trio Lescana e Quartetto Funaro Calcutta (Nicolette) – Hans Bradtke and Heine Gaze Honey Won’t You Listen – Roy Wayne Good Vibrations – Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Poison Take Me To The Ballgame – Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey Breaking the Law – Judas Priest Wonderwall – Oasis Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1 – The Flaming Lips

We should also note that Oasis is also featured in one of the first trailers for the movie with an edited version of Champagne Supernova.

As one wasn’t available, we’ve also taken the liberty of putting together a Spotify playlist featuring all those songs from the film in addition to the trailers:

Original Soundtrack for The Electric State

What about the original soundtrack? Academy Award nominee Alan Silvestri puts that together. He’s previously worked with The Russo Brothers during their stretch making MCU movies, with the composer having composed the songs for Avengers: End Game. Going back to that Amblin-esque feel the film is going for, Silvestri was also involved with Back to the Future and The Polar Express. Other credits include Forrest Gump, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Predator, and Cast Away.

The original soundtrack consists of 25 tracks in total, with plenty of nods to pop culture (such as Here’s Johnny, a nod to The Shining) and other songs connected to the characters and overarching themes of the film:

We’re Always Connected (2:45) The Year the World Changed (4:26) Do You Feel the Air On Your Face (3:08) Kid Cosmo Arrives (3:12) It’s Time to Zoom (3:04) The Dr. with the Glasses (4:25) Power Save Mode (1:44) Not Some Spring Break Hot Spot (3:50) He’s Marked for Deactivation (1:56) Scavenger Bots (3:34) See Where The Day Takes Us (2:33) The Cradle of a New Mechanized Civilization (2:57) Kid Cosmo Movie Night (3:03) Nothing But Oil Stains and Screws (3:24) What’s the Call Pops (3:41) The Butcher of Schenectady (3:43) Consequences (3:37) You’re Not Alone (3:20) Here’s Johnny (3:22) Poor Taco (3:48) God Bless America (4:06) It’s Coming from Me (2:45) We’re Running Out of Time (3:41) The Day Is Ours (1:02) We Live (1:38)

