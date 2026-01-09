Home Soundtracks

‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Soundtrack Features Taylor Swift, ODESZA and Grimes

Every song featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s new romantic comedy – People We Meet on Vacation


The wait is finally over for Emily Henry fans. The adaptation of the beloved friends-to-lovers bestseller, People We Meet on Vacation, has arrived on Netflix, bringing Poppy and Alex’s decade-spanning trips to vivid life. But beyond the chemistry and the stunning locations, the film is defined by an impeccably curated soundtrack that perfectly captures the story’s mix of wanderlust and yearning.

The needle drops are as eclectic as the duo’s travel itinerary, moving seamlessly from the sun-drenched, chic electronic beats of Polo & Pan (with the end credits even resembling one of their music videos) and the nostalgic haze of Washed Out to emotional heavy-hitters like Taylor Swift and boygenius. Whether it’s a high-energy track for a New Orleans montage or a melancholic indie ballad for those quieter moments of realization, the music does the heavy lifting.

In our 3.5-star review, we called the movie “One of the better ‘beach read’ romances,’ adding, “Bader and Blyth make a convincing ‘opposites attract’ duo having the time of their lives,” ultimately concluding that the movie is “Almost too good for January,” referring to its release month that’s typically not set for Netflix blockbusters (although that has changed in recent years).

 

Full Track List for People We Meet on Vacation

23 tracks are featured throughout the soundtrack, with Polo & Pan providing the most tracks at four (including a remix):

  • Nana – Polo & Pan
  • Who Says – DOPAMOON featuring Batuk
  • Forever Your Girl – Paula Abdul
  • That’s How I Got To Memphis – Tom T. Hall
  • Hang with Me – Robyn
  • Ani Kuni – Polo & Pan
  • It All Feels Right – Washed Out
  • On The Lips – Frankie Cosmos
  • Nantucket Island – Willie Wright
  • Genesis – Grimes
  • Bambro Koyo Ganda – Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
  • Esperar Pra Ver – Evinha
  • I Don’t Know What I Can Save You From – Kings of Convenience
  • I Feel Like Funkin’ It Up – Rebirth Brass Band (Extended Mix)
  • Hello Hello Hello – Remi Wolf (Polo & Pan Remix)
  • Take What’s Given – BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Reggie
  • august – Taylor Swift
  • Cool About It – boygenius
  • Plage Isolee – Polo & Pan
  • When I Get My Hands On You – The New Basement Tapes
  • Stublin’ In – Cyril
  • X’s – Cigarettes After Sex
  • Higher Ground – ODESZA featuring Naomi Wild

For those who like having a soundtrack list on Spotify so you can grab songs to put on your own playlists (or just listen to it as an album), we’ve compiled the complete list with all 23 tracks:

Beyond the licensed tracks for the film, the movie features an original score composed by Keegan DeWitt (The Chair Company, Divorce, I’ll See You In My Dreams) with 11 tracks featured:

  1. Alexander the Greatest (1:34)
  2. Be Who You Want to Be (1:16)
  3. Vacation from Vacation (0:49)
  4. Only Weird with You (2:22)
  5. She’s All Yours (1:28)
  6. One of My Favorite Trips (3:07)
  7. I Don’t Deserve You (1:08)
  8. You’re My Friend (3:13)
  9. Probably Always (2:22)
  10. Home (5:35)
  11. People We Meet on Vacation (2:46)

What’s your favorite song from the People We Meet on Vacation soundtrack? Let us know in the comments.

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix’s new releases, removals, and breaking news. His reporting and data insights have been featured in leading publications including Variety, THR, Bloomberg, and Business Insider.

