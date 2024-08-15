‘Squid Game: Unleashed’: Multiplayer Mobile Game Coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix has confirmed that a new multiplayer game set in the Squid Game universe is due for release in 2024. A full reveal will take place at Gamescom in August 2024.

News of a Squid Game game has been known since October 2023, when the Wall Street Journal reported on Netflix’s gaming efforts at the time and stated, “Over the next several months, Netflix subscribers will be able to play games on their mobile devices based on hits such as Korean thriller ‘Squid Game,'” adding that a game based on Wednesday was in development, in addition to discussions around Extraction, Sherlock Holmes (we suspect they meant Enola Holmes), and Black Mirror.

Netflix officially announced the game in December, saying the following:

“Netflix is also producing a video game in the Squid Game universe where players will be able to compete with friends in games they’ll recognize from the series.”

The new update on the game came courtesy of the Q2 2024 shareholder letter, which details that their gaming efforts are still early on, but they’ve seen success by picking up Grand Theft Auto and releasing games based on its IP. It cited Netflix Stories as a good example, with Too Hot To Handle also pulling huge download numbers on Android and iOS games.

We’ve got an update courtesy of this Q2 investor on the Squid Game game! Stating that it’s had gaming successes by timing its launches of games to releases of titles, they said:

“Separately, we will premiere a multiplayer game based on the Squid Game universe later this year timed to the launch of season two of our biggest TV series ever.”

Squid Game has a bright future ahead on Netflix beyond its second season. Rumors have circled over the past few months about a third season, and don’t forget the newly Emmy-nominated Squid Game: The Challenge is also coming back for a second season. Netflix also plans to integrate a Squid Game obstacle course in its upcoming Netflix House experiments set to launch in 2025.

Squid Game: Unleashed to Feature at Gamescom

As revealed on social media, we’ll be getting a first look at the new game via Gamescom Germany on August 20th:

“Attention, players:

Tune into Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 20 for a first look into Squid Game: Unleashed.”

Remember that Netflix is also developing games for Rebel Moon and Wednesday and will expand Netflix Stories with Emily in Paris and Selling Sunset later this year.

Season 2 of Squid Game will land on Netflix globally on December 26th, 2024, with a third season releasing in 2025.

Netflix’s mobile game count stands over 100 titles as of the time of publishing, while the Cloud gaming offering (titles that can be played on a web browser by select users in select countries) has ten playable titles. You can see a complete list of upcoming Netflix mobile games here.

