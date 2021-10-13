‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4: Netflix Release Schedule & What to Expect

Netflix internationally is expected to once again carry Star Trek: Discovery weekly going into season 4 which starts in November 2021 on its new home in the United States. Here’s the current release schedule for Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix.

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, Discovery is regarded as one of the best reboots of Star Trek since ViacomCBS started mining the IP again back in 2017.

Here’s what we can expect going into season 4:

“Season 4 of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

What Netflix Regions Will Carry Star Trek: Discovery Season 4?

Essentially every region outside of the United States and Canada carries Star Trek: Discovery. 188 Netflix countries carry Star Trek: Discovery. Not only that, it does so as a Netflix Original complete with Netflix Original branding and intros.

Some of the major regions that carry Star Trek: Discovery includes:

Netflix UK

Australia

India

Japan

Argentina

Brazil

South Korea

France

Germany

All this is because ever since season 1, Netflix purchased the international distribution rights for the show which means it’s exclusive to Netflix. In a similar vein, Amazon Prime Video picked up the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Deck.

Why isn’t Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix in the US or Canada?

The answer to this is one that applies to many shows nowadays. ViacomCBS has opted to keep the streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery exclusive to Paramount+ in the hopes that you go and subscribe to that service to watch.

In Canada, the streaming rights are exclusive to Crave who currently streams all three prior seasons.

Of course, it’s been a bad time to be a Star Trek fan if you only have Netflix in the US. The service just recently lost all of the classic Star Trek series while international regions clung on to them.

When do new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery come to Netflix?

All previous seasons have released the next day on Netflix after premiering on what was CBS All Access. That service has since transitioned to Paramount+.

It’s worth noting that as of October 13th, 2021, Netflix does not yet carry any indication that season 4 is coming to Netflix.

Despite this, it is very much expected that Netflix gets weekly episodes again but we will update should that not be the case.

New episodes are set to air on Paramount+ on Thursdays and then drop on Netflix on Friday morning at 8 AM GMT.

Here’s the expected release schedule for Star Trek: Discovery season 4:

Episode Number Paramount+ Release Date Netflix Release Date Episode 1 November 18th November 19th* Episode 2 November 25th November 26th* Episode 3 December 2nd December 3rd* Episode 4 TBD TBD Episode 5 TBD TBD Episode 6 TBD TBD Episode 7 TBD TBD Episode 8 TBD TBD Episode 9 TBD TBD Episode 10 TBD TBD Episode 11 TBD TBD Episode 12 TBD TBD Episode 13 TBD TBD Episode 14 TBD TBD Episode 15 TBD TBD Episode 16 TBD TBD Episode 17 TBD TBD Episode 18 TBD TBD Episode 19 TBD TBD

Will you be watching Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix weekly or will you be seeking out alternative VOD options? If you’re in the US, will you be subscribing to Paramount+ to watch? Let us know down below.