Netflix Internationally Clings On To Classic Star Trek As They Leave Netflix US

Netflix in the United States saw all of its classic Star Trek series depart on October 1st as the licenses came up for renewal and ViacomCBS opted not to renew. That’s not the case for those outside of Netflix US with international regions still managing to “Klingon” to all the previous series (just in case the pun in the headline didn’t make you grown enough already.)

For those out of the loop, there were a myriad of news articles surrounding the removal of all the classic Star Trek shows from Netflix. It came as part of Netflix’s PR release for what was leaving Netflix in October 2021.

As always though, the media often slants its coverage to favor the United States which led to a lot of confusion over the fact all of the classic Star Trek series were listed to be removed.

We’ve not included the Star Trek shows in our respective leaving soon lists for Canada, the UK, or Australia because removal dates never were displayed.

Now, we can confirm, that the Star Trek titles leaving Netflix only applied to Netflix in the US where the series has now moved over to Paramount+. Many of the titles also remain on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video as of October 1st, 2021 too.

As it now stands, Netflix outside of the United States continues to have access to:

Star Trek (1968 – 3 Seasons)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973 – 2 Seasons) which departed Netflix US in December 2019

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1993 – 7 Seasons)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1999 – 7 Seasons)

Star Trek:: Voyager (2000 – 7 Seasons)

Star Trek: Enterprise (2004 – 4 Seasons)

Netflix internationally also carries Star Trek: Discovery exclusively and is labeled as a Netflix Original. A fourth season is set to debut this November 2021.

While this is a victory for those outside the United States, it may not last forever. ViacomCBS is planning to expand its streaming platforms abroad (including Sky Showtime in Europe for instance) so it’s likely Netflix will lose these shows at some point but sadly, we do not have any dates as to when that will be.