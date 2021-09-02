Classic Star Trek Shows Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Netflix is set to face another huge loss from its library in October 2021 thanks to three Star Trek television shows that are currently scheduled to leave.

For almost 60 years Star Trek has been one of the most popular science-fiction franchises, and over the decades there have been numerous movies and television shows released to adoring fans. So unsurprisingly, given the amount of content Star Trek has, it’s no wonder Netflix made sure to have multiple Star Trek shows available to stream.

Which Star Trek TV Shows are leaving Netflix?

At the time of writing, there are currently three popular Star Trek TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix:

Star Trek – 3 Seasons – 80 episodes

Star Trek: Voyager – 7 Seasons – 168 episodes

Star Trek: Enterprise – 4 Seasons – 97 episodes

We’ve credited Star Trek in the past as one of the most binge-able franchises available to stream on Netflix. Sadly, with the removal of the original series, Voyager and Enterprise, and all 345 episodes that are available, this means over 17,000 minutes, or 286 hours worth of content is being removed from the US library.

When are the Star Trek TV shows leaving Netflix?

All three shows are currently scheduled to leave Netflix on October 1st, 2021.

If you access your Netflix app and check any of the three shows listed above you’ll find the last day available to stream on Netflix is September 30th, 2021.

Where can I stream Star Trek next?

At the time of writing all eleven broadcasted Star Trek television shows are available to stream on Paramounts streaming service Paramount+:

Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973-1974)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999)

Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001)

Star Trek: Enterprise (2001-2005)

Star Trek: Discovery (2017-Present)

Star Trek: Short Treks (2018-Present)

Star Trek: Picard (2020-Present)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020-Present)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2021)

Will the Star Trek TV shows return to Netflix?

Given how popular Star Trek still is today, there’s always a chance that Netflix could renegotiate with Paramount to renew their license. However, given the state of the streaming service market in the US, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Paramount makes Paramount+ the exclusive streaming home of Star Trek in the near future.

Which Star Trek shows are still available to stream on Netflix?

It’s not all doom and gloom, the following Star Trek shows will still be available to stream on Netflix:

Star Trek: The Next Generation (7 Seasons)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (7 Seasons)

For how long these shows will remain an Netflix is unclear at this time, so enjoy them while you can!

