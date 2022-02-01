‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Promo Teased For Later This Week

We’ve had a dry spell of Stranger Things news from Netflix over the past few months with the last major set of announcements for the show coming last November. That’s about to change, however with a some season 4 promos teased for later this week (anytime between February 1st and February 4th.

Noah Schnapp revealed on January 31st via an Instagram story that more promotional materials would be releasing this week. The picture was of Schnapp taking a picture of his TV with the season 1 poster (which we’ve used above) displaying. It’s captioned:

“S4 promo this week… here we go again”

Beyond knowing promotion of some sort is coming this week, exactly what it entails is unknown.

You can see a screen capture of Noah Schnapp’s Instagram story below:

So far, we’ve had numerous promotions over the past few years including numerous teaser releases in 2021. The most recent teasers came on November 6th with the release of the title teaser video and the “Welcome to the California” teaser trailer which represents the fourth and supposedly final teasers.

Moving into speculation about what it could be coming this week includes:

Official stills from the new season. To date, beyond screen captures of the teasers, we’ve had no official pictures.

First full trailer

Release date

Something else?

It’s worth noting that the Netflix UK and Ireland Twitter account teased some major news coming this week last Friday. Could it be referring to this promo? It states that one of the questions they get asked a lot will be answered. Could this be referring to the question “when will Stranger Things season 4 be out?” we’ll have to wait and see.

(Mathematically most of you are going to be wrong.) — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2022

Some fans have pointed out that the Super Bowl is just around the corner on February 13th. Will Netflix be saving a big date reveal for Stranger Things there?

In recent weeks, numerous updates have been happening to various official pages for Stranger Things. Just last week, we reported on a glitch to the Stranger Things media page (where press outlets like ourselves get pictures and information about upcoming shows). The glitch stated that episodes were releasing monthly but we were quickly told that this was not the case and has since been removed.

What are you hoping from the Stranger Things season 4 news teased for later this week? Let us know in the comments.