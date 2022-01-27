‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Not Releasing Monthly on Netflix Despite Reports

Stranger Things season 4 is still a while away with the new season confirmed to be hitting Netflix sometime in summer 2022. A new notice on the Stranger Things media page could indicate that the show may be experimenting with its release format but in all likelihood, it’s almost certainly a glitch.

Given it’s coming up to three years since the last season of Stranger Things, everyone is understandably rather anxious about its upcoming release. The new season has been shrouded in mystery over the past few years with filming often getting delayed.

Over the past few months, however, we’ve had a slow release of new information including multiple teasers, plenty of screenshots, and of course, the summer 2022 release date.

The last rumor surrounding an exact date came in December 2021 with popular social media account Deuxmoi sharing that the new season may drop on July 1st, 2022.

Now, thanks to an update to Netflix’s media page for the show it could appear that episodes of season 4 may drop monthly. The new text that sites within the “Launch date container” indicates that season 4 will be “releasing monthly”.

We’ve embedded a screengrab of the text below.

This is not the case, however. We have had confirmation from Netflix that this is a temporary glitch and will soon be removed.

How Netflix should release its shows has been up for debate for a long time. Many have made the case for releasing weekly which would be beneficial to one of Netflix’s biggest titles like Stranger Things but releasing monthly is to another extreme.

Notices like this on Netflix’s media pages aren’t uncommon and usually mistakes. We last noticed a strange message like this showing on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures that stated that the series would be releasing weekly. That did not come to pass with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean eventually landing all at once in December 2021.

Exactly how this glitch came to be is unclear but at least we now know that it’s not the case.

Shoutout to YouTube channel Stranger Inside BR for spotting this and posting in a very quick fashion online.

Would you like to see Stranger Things release monthly on Netflix or even weekly? Let us know in the comments down below.