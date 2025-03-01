Street Fighter Soft Launches on Netflix, Shatter: Remastered Leaving and Nitro Games Cancelation

There’s been a lot of small pieces of news for Netflix Games over the past week, and given that today saw the soft-launch of Street Fighter, here’s a quick rundown of all the pieces of news you may have missed as it relates to Netflix Games.

In case you missed it last week, we did a deep dive into some of Netflix’s biggest hits and what that’s saying about the changing direction the streamer is taking in the mobile gaming space. The Guardian followed up a day later with a piece about some of the woes we touched on. Their conclusion seems to be somewhat in line with ours that Netflix’s strategy is certainly shifting from the early days.

Love is Blind: NYC Next To Launch on Netflix Stories

As it stands, Steel Paws is the only main game release scheduled for March 2025, but Netflix Stories is set for a brand new drop, too, with Love is Blind: NYC confirmed to begin dropping from March 6th, 2025. This is the third Love is Blind story to hit the Netflix Stories app, following Love is Blind and Love is Blind: Winter’s Kiss.

The synopsis for Love is Blind: NYC is as follows:

“This season, you’re a sexy single from NYC trying to discover for yourself if love truly is blind. Go on as many or as few dates as you’d like and create connections with a sexy sailor, a rough-around-the-edges boxer/ballerina, a swoon-worthy singer, or a high-powered lawyer whose eyes are set on the governor’s seat. Just be warned… the secret theme of this season is DEAL BREAKERS! The pods are now open.”

Street Fighter IV: CE Soft Launches on Netflix Games

When it comes to launching big games on Netflix, there are essentially two methods. Some games take the open-beta method, where people are encouraged to sign up for a beta and/or pre-registration to get to play the game early. The other method is the soft-launch, whereby a handful of regions, typically the Philippines and a couple of others, get the game a month or two before its global rollout. That second method is what’s happened with Street Fighter IV: CE, which is getting a Netflix port in addition to the already available mobile edition of the game from Capcom.

As part of this launch, we also got some further clarifications about the game courtesy of a big description that reads:

“Go blow for blow against warriors around the world. Rule the ring with your favorite fighters in this hard-hitting version of the classic arcade game. Take control of iconic fighters and test your mettle in hand-to-hand combat against players from all over the world. “Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition” perfects the original arcade game’s winning formula with a host of updates and refinements for mobile devices. Long-time Street Fighter fans will feel right at home, while adjustable difficulty settings and tutorials set newer players on the path to victory. PICK YOUR FIGHTER Choose between 32 different Street Fighter characters, including new warriors added to the game since launch: Dudley, Ibuki, Poison, Guy, Gouken, Evil Ryu, Elena, Juri and Rose. FACE OFF OR FLY SOLO Battle head-to-head against players all over the globe with an online multiplayer option. Or, if you’d rather enter the ring on your own, choose between Arcade and Survival single-player modes. FIND YOUR FIGHTING STYLE Memorize each fighter’s move sequences to deploy unique attacks and combos, or use SP Assist to instantly unleash special moves. With four difficulty levels, both veterans and new players can dive into combat. TAKE IT OUTSIDE High-resolution graphics, wide-screen support and intuitive virtual pad controls create a great play experience on mobile devices. Connect a controller to take your game to the next level (note that it won’t function in menus — only during fights).”

Shatter: Remastered Will Leave Netflix Games in March 2025

The first major removal of 2025 is just around the corner with the puzzle arcade action game Shatter Remastered scheduled to leave Netflix Games on iOS and Android on March 21st, 2025, with your “Last Day to Play” being March 20th. The removal comes exactly three years after the game was added.

This signifies to us that the removals we saw throughout December won’t be isolated incidents, and many games on Netflix, much like Apple Arcade, if not owned by Netflix, will rotate off of Netflix after a period of time.

The game has mostly positive reviews from players on both iOS and Android with PikPok, the studio behind the game, who later released Into the Dead 2: Unleashed onto the service.

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game Still Coming to Netflix

One title missing from the roster of games Netflix revealed for 2025 during Next on Netflix 2025 was Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game. A beta for the game was supposed to launch late last year, but it never came to fruition. Developer Super Evil Megacorp has been quiet about the game’s release in its Discord until this week, when we got an official clarification after a handful of fans started to expect the game had been canceled.

“The game is still going ahead, we’ll be able to share more news soon. But for now the latest detail can be found on the game website,” a spokesperson said.

Nitro Games Has Their Netflix Project Canceled

The studio behind the hit games Autogun Heroes and Nerf: Superblast, as well as the studio that ported Warframe to mobile, published a press release this week stating that they were developing a new game for the streamer, but it has subsequently been canceled.

“Netflix has canceled the project with Nitro Games, originally communicated on 8 November 2023,” reads the memo. “The project is now expected to be concluded in early 2025, approximately 9 months earlier than anticipated, resulting in approximately 70% of the order value projected materializing.”

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games, said, “This is obviously a bummer for us. That said, thanks to our diversified project portfolio, we have the financial stability to absorb the negative impact and to continue forward with our roadmap for the year.”

That’s it for your Netflix Games roundup.