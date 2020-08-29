‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

We think Sweet Magnolias is probably one of the best-hidden gems added to Netflix in 2020. The series was swiftly renewed for a second season but when can we expect it to start filming and come to Netflix? Who’s going to return for Sweet Magnolias season 2? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

The series comes from Sheryl J. Anderson who is mainly known for her work on Charmed and Ties that Bind. The story is about the bond between three women as they all face their own unique challenges. The series was first announced back in 2018 and finally released on Netflix on May 19th, 2020.

So let’s now turn our attention towards a potential second season of Sweet Magnolias.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for a second season?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 07/27/2020)

The closest we came to a renewal until July 2020 was a GIF posted by the showrunner indicating she’s hard at work writing the next season.

However, on July 23rd, 2020 Netflix officially announced the series would, in fact, return for a second season.

On the renewal, Sheryl Anderson said the following:

“I’m thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It’s such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too.”

How has Sweet Magnolias performed on Netflix?

The good news is that there’s plenty of evidence that the show is performing well, particularly in the United States.

In total, the series spent 33 days in the top US TV chart peaking at number one. Over in the United Kingdom, the series also performed well with 13 days in the top 10 TV chart.

What to expect from Sweet Magnolias season 2

Fans have a lot of questions going into season 2, especially after the dramatic way season one came to a close, particularly in the last 10 minutes.

The big cliffhanger at the end of season 1one is the outcome of the fight from the after-prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. However, it’s never revealed who the passenger in the car is so that’s the major question leading into season 2.

Elsewhere, Maddie is already strained by the fact that her ex-partner has suggested they give their relationship another shot while using her kids as a good reason to give it a go.

Helen just split from her on and off again boyfriend so it’ll be interesting to see what happens there especially since she’s desperate for a child.

Finally, Dana has her own problems trying to keep her business afloat and is now confronted with the fact she may have an estranged son working in her kitchen.

As you may know, the show is actually based on a novel series that spanned 11 books in total. Those include:

Stealing Home (2007)

A Slice of Heaven (2007)

Feels Like Family (2007)

Welcome to Serenity (2008)

Home in Carolina (2010)

Sweet Tea at Sunrise (2010)

Honeysuckle Summer (2010)

Midnight Promises (2012)

Catching Fireflies (2012)

Where Azaleas Bloom (2012)

Swan Point (July 29, 2014)

So there’s plenty more source material to cover from Sheryll Woods but how exactly the Netflix series keeps with the original source material remains to be seen.

So far, IMDb confirms the return of three of the stars including:

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

When will Sweet Magnolias season 2 be on Netflix?

We’re not sure when the series will get underway with season 2 filming but we do know that it’ll occur in Covington, Georgia. We do know a number of productions have been able to restart but naturally, comes under massive restrictions. Georgia itself has had a number of titles already restart production including Netflix’s Stranger Things.

So far, we’ve yet to see any call sheets or casting calls for the series or found any production schedules but will keep you up-to-date should we hear different.

Unfortunately, we cannot provide a better estimate given the current variables in play but we are still predicting a relatively quick turnaround and that season 2 will premiere at some point in 2021.

While we’re waiting though, the cast did have a big reunion on Zoom throughout the lockdown. Set aside some time, though, as the reunion is over 3 hours long!

Do you want to see Sweet Magnolias come back for season 2 at Netflix? Let us know down in the comments. In addition, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating as and when we hear of snippets of news regarding the future.