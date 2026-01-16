‘S&X’ Netflix Japan Live Action Adaptation Casts Kento Nakajima

Kento Nakajima will star in his second Netflix Original in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the manga S&X. Nakajima will play the lead role of Ichito Shimotori. Details are limited, but here is everything we know about S&X on Netflix.

S&X is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original series based on the manga of the same name by Kisei Tada. The story will be written by Ruriko Matushima, Takumi Baba, and Shogo Kusano, the latter of whom will also be directing.

Producing the series is Office Shirous, with Markiko Sto and Daisuke Sairo.

What is the plot of S&X?

Netflix has provided a logline for the series:

“Ichito Shimotori is a sex therapist at Shimotori Clinic, and every day, he sees patients facing intimate issues they can’t talk about with anyone else. Ignoring the ridicule and prejudice he receives for his chosen profession, he treats each patient with utmost sincerity and respect. But little do the people around him know that he hides an anxiety of his own.”

Who are the cast members of S&X?

So far, the only confirmed cast member for S&X is Kento Nakajima, who plays the lead role, Ichito Shimotori. The actor is most well-known for starring in television shows such as Bad Boys J, Kazoku no uta, Silver Spoon, and the Netflix Original film Love Like the Falling Petals.

Nakajima shared his excitement to play Shimotori with Netflix:

“The way Shimotori pays close attention to the finest details of his patients’ emotions and gently empathizes with them felt very similar to my own process of making music. I felt ready for this challenge now, which led me to accept the role.”

The author of the manga, Kisei Tada, also expressed his excitement at seeing his character brought to life by Kento Nakajima:

“While writing the manga, I focused on the themes that ‘you don’t have to carry sexual concerns alone’ and ‘there are places where you can seek help.’ As a viewer myself, I am incredibly excited to see how Kento Nakajima will bring this complex character to life!”

When is S&X releasing on Netflix?

In a press release, Netflix confirmed that S&X will be available on the streaming service in 2026, but has not yet provided an official release date.

Given the series has yet to be filmed, we can assume it will be released in Q3 or Q4 2026.

What is the production status of S&X?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Netflix hasn’t explicitly stated that production is underway on S&X, but if the plan is to release the series on the platform in 2026, we can infer that filming is now underway or will begin imminently.

Are you excited to watch S&X on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!