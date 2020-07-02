The Crown Season 4: Everything we Know so Far

After another phenomenal season, it should come as no surprise that subscribers are already looking forward to The Crown season 4. Fans will be delighted to learn that The Crown season 4 is already in production, and with that, nuggets of information are already beginning to drop on what we can expect to see. Below is everything we know so far on The Crown season 4.

The Crown is a Netflix Original period-drama series based on the life and current reign of the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Olivia Colman replaced Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, and did a wonderful job, as did the other new actors and actresses that replaced the cast members of the first two seasons.

Has The Crown been renewed for a fourth season?

Official renewal status: Renewed (Last Updated 18/11/2019)

Netflix has an extremely limited amount of Originals that receive multiple orders of new seasons, The Crown is one of those few. We’ve known for a while now that a fourth season was going to happen, and suffice to say we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the royal family next.

When is the Netflix release date?

A release date for the fourth season of The Crown hasn’t been released yet.

Despite the lack of information on a release date, it’s likely the fourth season will be arriving December 2020. Evidence to support this stems from the release dates of the first and second season:

Season 1 – November 4th, 2016

Season 2 – December 8th, 2017

Another year is a long wait, but completely worth it.

What to expect from the fourth season?

The third season covered a further thirteen years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign from 1964 to 1977. Events that took place were the death of Winston Churchill, the Aberfan disaster, the Investiture of Prince Charles, the Moon landing and the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

The fourth season will likely showcase the following events:

Margaret Thatcher, the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and her premiership

The assassination of Louis Mountbatten

The Troubles (IRA)

Shots fired at Queen Elizabeth II at 1981 Trooping the Colour ceremony, further attempts on the Queen’s life, and the security breach of Buckingham Palace.

Falklands War

President Ronald Reagan’s administration

Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding.

The birth of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Media Sensationalism

Great Britain went through many changes and historical events during this time.

For drama purposes we can expect to see the following:

The relationship of Princes Charles and Lady Diana

Lady Margaret’s personal life

The relationship of Princess Ann and Mark Phillips

Prince Phillipp’s reaction to the death of Louis Mountbatten

Queen Elizabeth II’s and Margaret Thatcher’s working relationship.

Which cast members will be returning for season 4?

The following cast members will be returning for the fourth season of The Crown:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard The Before? Queen Elizabeth II Olivia Colman The Favourite | Tyrannosaur | The Lobster Prince Philip Tobias Menzies Casino Royale | Underworld: Blood Wars | Rome Princess Margaret Helena Bonham Carter Sweeney Todd | Les Miserables | Fight Club Queen Mother Marion Bailey Allied | Mr. Turner | Vera Drake Earl of Snowdon Ben Daniels Rogue One | The Exorcist | Flesh, and Bone Princess Ann Erin Doherty Les Miserables (2019) | Call the Midwife Prince Charles Josh O’Connor God’s Own Country | Cinderalla | Florence Foster Jenkins Camilla Shand Emerald Fennell Killing Eve | Careful How You Go | Promising Young Woman Andrew Parker Bowles Andrew Buchan All the Money in the World | Broadchurch | Garrow’s Law

Some cast members such as Erin Doherty and Josh O’Connor won’t be replaced by older actors but more likely to be aged through makeup and other various means.

New cast members for the fourth season

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the fourth season of The Crown:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard The Before? Margaret Thatcher Gillian Anderson The X-Files | The Fall | Sex Education Princess Diana Emma Corrin Pennyworth | Misbehaviour | Grantchester Mark Phillips Geoffrey Breton Blue Murder | Masterpiece Classic | Narcopolis

Many fans expected Emma Corrin to feature in the third season of The Crown as Princess Diana, but she will be debuting in the fourth season instead:

What’s the production status of The Crown season 4?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated 18/11/2019)

After her well deserved Oscar win at the Academy Awards, Olivia Colman confirmed that shooting for the fourth season would begin in August 2019.

At the time of writing, we’re now three months into shooting. If shooting for the fourth season follows the same schedule as season three, then we can expect filming to conclude by March 2020.

Each episode of The Crown takes a significant amount of time to film. Shooting for the first two seasons of The Crown took 22 days for each respective episode.

How many episodes will the fourth season air?

It has already been confirmed that fourth season will air a further ten episodes.

Each episode will be approximately sixty minutes.

Has Netflix released a trailer for season 4?

We aren’t expecting to see a trailer for The Crown season four until the Fall of 2020.

Who will play Queen Elizabeth in Season 5 and 6?

It has now been confirmed that actress Imelda Staunton will be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman for the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown.

The Oscar-nominated actress is most well-known for her role as Professor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter film franchise and Hefina in Pride.

The latest casting news we have for the fifth season of The Crown is the next actress set to portray Princess Margaret.

Lesley Manville will be the third, and final, actress to take on the role of Princess Margaret.

Lesley Manville, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in ‘Phantom Thread,’ is joining the final season of Netflix hit drama ‘The Crown’ to play Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister. Details: https://t.co/BfTakIgBvD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 2, 2020

Will The Crown return for a fifth and sixth season?

With news that Imelda Staunton has been cast to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II, we can safely assume that Netflix has every intention to renew The Crown for seasons five and six. Considering the popularity of The Crown, it should be an easy decision for Netflix to continue the series.

The Crown is one of the most expensive Originals has to offer, costing at least £100 million for the first season. Assuming the cost increases season by season, The Crown will be one of the most expensive shows, period.

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of The Crown? Let us know in the comments below!