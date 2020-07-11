‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 4: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

It’s been another amazing season of The Dragon Prince on Netflix and after another climactic finale, fans will be wondering when can we expect to see more? With the recent controversy surrounding the work environment for women at Wonderstorm entertainment, there’s a potential risk that we may not see The Dragon Prince return for season 4.

The Dragon Prince is a Netflix Original animated fantasy series, created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. It’s no surprise how popular The Dragon Prince has become, with the former head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aaron Ehasz at the helm. With a video game also in development, The Dragon Prince has easily become one of the most successful animated franchises on Netflix.

The Dragon Prince Netflix Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Pending (Last Updated: 22/11/2019)

Half a year later, we’re still yet to officially hear whether or not the series will be returning. There are a few positive signs that it’s going to be a reality, however.

With each passing season, the popularity of The Dragon Prince continues to explode. The series has also been critically acclaimed as one of the best fantasy shows on TV, so it would be crazy for Netflix to not renew? Sadly,

The only possible reason the series could not be renewed (apart from the usual cost / low viewing figures reason) is due to the allegations that have been made against the series creator Aaron Ehasz. While the full truth has yet to come to light, the allegations made are that the creator of The Dragon Prince, Aaron Ehasz, has created an “abusive environment for women.” All allegations should be taken seriously, and while this may depend on the future of the series, no project is worth more than any employee that has to suffer for it.

Despite this, there are reasons for hope. On July 24th, 2020 we could be hearing about the future as the team will be appearing at Comic-con Virtual panel. They specifically say they’ll be giving us “answers to all your most burning questions” with an extra illusive eyes emoji which could mean we’ll be hearing about the future of the show.

It's happening! Our virtual Comic Con Panel "Zoom Into Xadia" drops on JULY 24 at 3PM PST! The cast and creators are bringing you skits, sneak peaks, and answers to all your most burning questions. 👀https://t.co/E29L7sWkh2#TheDragonPrince #ComicConAtHome — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) July 10, 2020

What to expect from the fourth season?

If you haven’t watched all the third season of The Dragon Prince, we’d recommend skipping below:

Everything was shaping up to be a happy ending with the reawakening of Zym’s mother and the friendship between Humans and Elves rekindled. Viren may have died after his fall with Rayla off the mountaintop, but was brought back to life two days later by his daughter Claudia. Concerned for the whereabouts of Aaravos, Claudia pointed out the ginormous cocoon on the wall of the cave.

It’s unclear just how much power Viren was able to absorb from the baby dragon Zym, but clearly it was enough for Aaravos’ creature to enter metamorphosis. Once the creature hatches from its cocoon, it could potentially rival the power of dragons. One thing is certain though, Viren, Claudia, and Aaravos are still a grave threat.

The relationship between Callum and Rayla will be even more fun to explore next season after finally admitting their love for each other. It wasn’t clear at the end of the series, but Rayla still needs to recover Viren’s coins containing the trapped souls of other Moonshadow Elves.

Callum has continued to grow in strength with his magic, and will likely continue to improve his abilities. We’re expecting to see him face Viren or Claudia in a climactic fight, magic vs magic and it should be epic.

Ezran is starting to come into his own as King, and with his friends, at his side, he will make a great one. His ability to make friends with animals and other creatures will be paramount to maintaining peace between the dragons, humans, and elves.

The Dragon Prince season 4 Netflix release date

In the past fourteen months, three seasons of The Dragon Prince have arrived on Netflix. There were five months in-between seasons one and two, and it took a further nine months between the second and third seasons.

However, it’s likely we may have a bit longer to wait. If the series is going ahead, we suspect it could be ready for release in either late 2020 or at some point in 2021.

Season 4 already in motion?

One thing to consider is an ex-employee revealed on twitter that the third season of The Dragon Prince had concluded a while back. If that is true, then the fourth season may already be currently in development:

i would prefer the show not be boycotted either but that isn’t out of the desire to protect people. aaron has been incredibly misleading in how the shows been presented to fans. season 3 was done a long time ago and there was never a single sliver of risk of it getting “canceled” — Danika Harrod (@danikaharrod) November 6, 2019

The tweet above was in reference to some of the allegations being made against The Dragon Prince creator Aaron Ehasz.

Do you want to see another season of The Dragon Prince?