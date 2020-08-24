‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Fans of The Haunting of Hill House will by now already know we’re getting a second season! Instead of continuing with the Craine family and Hill House, Mike Flanagan will look to another classic ghost story to frighten subscribers worldwide. The Haunting of Bly Manor is already set to become one of the most exciting Originals that we expect to see in 2020. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming anthology series.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the second season in the Netflix Original The Haunting anthology series. Bly Manor will be adapting the classic gothic literature novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

While Netflix did not release viewing figures for the first season, its popularity exploded and fast became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Mike Flanagan is definitely cementing his place as one of the best horror/thriller directors of today. He and his production company, Intrepid Pictures works on Netflix as part of an overall deal struck in February 2019.

When Haunting of Hill House finished many fans had been left wondering if we would ever see a second season. When it was finally announced we would see a subsequent season many fans were delighted and albeit expected the series to become an anthology. The story of the Craine family had concluded and with so many ghosts stories to adopt an anthology makes the most sense.

When is the Netflix release date for The Haunting of Bly Manor?

We already have confirmation that The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive on Netflix, sometime in 2020.

Previously, from the beginning of production to the release date of The Haunting of Hill House took one year. Now that we know production began on in September 2019, it’s safe to assume that The Haunting of Bly Manor will be arriving in the Fall of 2020.

What’s even more likely is for the latest The Haunting installment to be apart of Netflix’s line up of Halloween 2020 titles.

Potential Release Date: Fall 2020

What is the plot of The Haunting of Bly Manor?

The basis of the plot will be taken from The Turn of The Screw by Henry James:

On a Christmas Eve night during a gathering a friends, ghost stories are being shared. One of the guests, Douglas, begins to tell the tale of two children (Flora and Miles) and his sister’s governess. A handsome bachelor hired the governess to take care of his niece and nephew at his country home in Bly. When strange events transpire on within the manor and the grounds the governess soon becomes convinced the estate is haunted.

With the original novella taking place in the 19th century it’s unclear if The Haunting of Bly Manor will take place in the 19th century or in a modern-day setting. Taking into consideration that Hill House was set in the modern-day it’s likely Bly Manor may follow suit.

Thanks to a thread on twitter from a Mike Flanagan fan account, we’ve been given some more insight into what to expect from The Haunting of Bly Manor.

"The first season is very much entrenched in family dynamics and death and grief and loss and child trauma. We all collectively felt like we’d said everything we wanted to say about that.” – Director @flanaganfilm on the difference between the previous season and the new season. pic.twitter.com/PnobgCN8mA — Mike Flanagan Source (@flanagansource) August 24, 2020

What is the production status of The Haunting of Bly Manor?

Official production status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 11/12/2019)

Filming for The Haunting of Bly Manor had been ongoing since September 30th, 2019. The series was scheduled to finish filming on February 25th, 2020, but wrapped up on the 21st, as was confirmed by the series creator Mike Flanagan:

That’s a wrap on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. Congratulations to the cast and crew, the familiar faces and the new, and congratulations to the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 21, 2020

Who are the cast members of The Haunting of Bly Manor?

We’re now seeing more information on cast members for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

So far five actors from The Haunting of Hill House have confirmed they will be taking part in the next season!

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Dani Clayton Victoria Pedretti Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | The Haunting of Hill House | You Peter Oliver Jackson-Cohen Faster | Going the Distance | The Haunting of Hill House Jamie Amelia Eve Mens Sana | Enterprice | Big Boys Don’t Cry Miles Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Emmerdale TBA Henry Thomas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | Legends of the Fall | The Haunting of Hill House TBA Kate Siegel Hush | Ouija: Origin of Evil | The Haunting of Hill House TBA Lulu Wilson Annabelle: Creation | The Haunting of Hill House | Sharp Objects TBA T’Nia Miller Years and Years | Hatton Garden | Doctor Who TBA Catherine Parker Absentia | The Haunting of Hill House | Masters of Sex TBA Rahul Kohli Supergirl | Happy Anniversary | iZombie

Thanks to an update from IMDb we’ve also learned of more cast members that will be starring in The Haunting of Bly Manor:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Judy O’Mara Lynda Boyd Virgin River | The Fast and the Furious | She’s the Man Victoria Lilith Fury Jay and Silent Bob Reboot | Blood Fest | Freaks of Nature Arthur Lloyd Martin McCreadie The Angel of Darkness | Transformers: The Last Knight | Legend Lady of the Lake Ghost Daniela Dib Sucker Punch | Good Boys | Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief Doll Face Ghost / Victorian Child Calix Fraser My Wife’s Secret Life | Write Before Christmas TBA Zoë Noelle Baker Christmas at Dollywood | Sacred Lies | My Wife’s Secret Life TBA Alex Essoe Starry Eyes | Doctor Sleep | House of Lies

What is The Turn of the Screw?

The Turn of the Screw is an iconic piece of literature in gothic fiction. Originally the story was serialized weekly in Collier’s Weekly magazine. The serialization ran from January 27th to April 16th and it wasn’t until later that year the story was published in the book The Two Magics. Henry James would later rework the novel for the New York Edition.

There have been numerous adaptations of the novella including that of films, TV, the stage and even an opera. The most famous of these adaptations would be the opera of The Turn of The Screw that was written by Benjamin Britton. 60 years later the iconic stage adaptation is still performed by ensembles in theatres across the world.

Its iconic status as a classic piece of literature has inspired many authors to write their own ghost stories.

Fan Reaction: The Haunting of Bly Manor

After the incredible success of The Haunting of Hill House, it comes as no surprise that subscribers are excited for The Haunting of Bly Manor:

So pumped for The Haunting of Bly Manor! The Turn of the Screw is excellent, and it’s nice to see novellas getting some love over on Netflix — Lauren Coffin (@coffinesque) February 25, 2019

bitch, you think i can wait until 2020 for “the haunting of bly manor”? well, yes, it’s the only thing i can do what do you expect of me? — m 🍑 (@sIeepyIesbian) February 26, 2019

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE HAS A SEASON 2 COMING BITCHNIM SO HYPED PHMYGODB I LOVE THIS SHOW SO MUCH. SEE YOU IN 2020 BLY MANOR pic.twitter.com/YZdWTQBU8b — Alex ✨👯‍♂️ (@thehomohuman) February 22, 2019

How many episodes will The Haunting of Bly Manor feature?

The latest installment in The Haunting franchise is expected to air a further ten episodes. Judging the lengthy filming process, it would appear that ten episodes will be confirmed for The Haunting of Bly Manor soon.

What will the episode run times be?

Episode run times were varied throughout The Haunting of Hill House, ranging from 43 minutes to 71 minutes. Each episode for The Haunting of Bly Manor will likely follow a similar range of runtimes.

Are you excited for The Haunting of Bly Manor? Let us know in the comments below!