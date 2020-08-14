Best Horror TV Series on Netflix According to IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes

Looking for a good horror TV series to get your fangs teeth into? We’ve got you covered. Here’s our guide to the most highly-rated horror shows on Netflix, according to the IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

When it comes to defining horror as a genre, TV shows are perhaps a little more subjective than movies. While it’s easier to maintain fear and suspense over a 90-minute film, series have a different momentum. Overall, though, we think the below TV series have enough horror ‘moments’ to earn their place in the genre.

Death Note (Season 1)

IMDb: 9

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

A near-perfect score, but if you don’t like anime then it’s probably not for you. Disaffected high-school student, Light Yagami, finds a mysterious notebook that can kill anyone.

Based on a popular manga series, there have been numerous spin-offs including a live-action franchise (which is also on Netflix).

Ash Vs Evil Dead (Seasons 1-3)

IMDb: 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

This comedy-horror is a sequel to the popular Evil Dead movie franchise from the 80s (the original is also on Netflix).

Thirty years later, Ash Williams is back to kick some demonic ass.

Mindhunter (Seasons 1 & 2) N

IMDb: 8.6

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Although not technically a true-crime, Mindhunter is inspired by real-life criminals. It certainly has that true-crime feel. Back in the 70s, two FBI agents start noticing patterns in certain murders. They launch the first criminal profiling unit to get inside the heads’ of those killers who commit heinous crimes.

The Returned (Seasons 1 & 2)

IMDb: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Forget about the American remake: watch the original French series.

In a quiet Alpine village, dead people keep reappearing. Suddenly alive and well, strange things start happening when they try to resume their previous lives…

Dark (Seasons 1-3) N

IMDb: 8.8

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

This German supernatural series is one of the most popular on Netflix, often earning itself a spot in the top ten lists in recent years.

The search for a missing child reveals some strange things about time, space, and four interconnected families.

Stranger Things (Seasons 1-3) N

IMDb: 8.8

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic Netflix Originals to date. Set in the 1980s, a group of D&D-loving kids get sucked into a supernatural mystery that’s a lot more sinister than they bargained for.

Supernatural (Seasons 1-15)

IMDb: 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

There are over 300 episodes of this long-running supernatural horror series for you to enjoy on Netflix.

The Winchester brothers travel across the country to seek and destroy supernatural beings. Demons, spirits, and fantastical creatures are no match for these boys.

Bates Motel (Seasons 1-5)

IMDb: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Everyone knows what happened in Psycho, but this chilling series takes viewers inside Norman Bates’ world before Marion Crane checked in.

The Haunting of Hill House (Season 1) N

IMDb: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

This spooky series is based on Shirley Jackson’s gothic novel of the same name. They may be all grown up, but the chilling events from their childhood at Hill House continue to haunt the five Crain siblings.

Castlevania (Seasons 1-3) N

IMDb: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

This animated horror series is based on the Japanese computer game, also called Castlevania. Loosely based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula and the vampire novel Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu.

Are you surprised by the highest-rated horror shows on Netflix? Is your favorite featured? Let us know in the comments below.