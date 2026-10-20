‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 Drops New First Looks and Trailer Ahead of November Release

This November, Netflix welcomes us back into Texas with The Hunting Wives Season 2, continuing on from the chaotic aftermath of the Season 1 finale that saw Sophie and Margo’s friendship shatter into pieces, paving the way for a new season built on betrayal and rivalry. Now Netflix has offered our first glimpse at what’s in store with a trailer and lots of new first-look stills.

This Thanksgiving season at Netflix is all about The Hunting Wives, as stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman return as Sophie O’Neill and Margo Banks. But this time, they’re on the outs. Struggling with isolation, Sophie feels like an outcast, while Margo continues to live the glamorous high life, supporting her husband, the filthy-rich oil tycoon and Republican politician Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) on his campaign for governor. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together.

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Produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, The Hunting Wives Season 1 became one of Netflix’s success stories of 2025. Following its debut on the streamer in July 2025, it reached 811 million minutes viewed in its first week on Netflix and surpassed 2 billion minutes viewed in its second. The series soared to the top of the streaming charts, becoming the top streaming series in the United States at the time.

Thanks to the myriad successes of the series, Netflix announced earlier this month that The Hunting Wives has been renewed for Season 3. The season is currently in development. We already know there’s been a big shift with filming set to take place away from North Carolina — where Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed — after changes to state film incentive funding in the state. We don’t know where the production is moving, but it won’t be in the established hub in North Carolina.

Ahead of the new season in November, Netflix has debuted the trailer for Season 2. Played to the backing track of Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) by Nancy Sinatra, the trailer is as spicy and lustful as expected, focusing on Sophie and Margo; at odds at the beginning, but still drawn together. We also get a glimpse of new cast members, including Dale Dickey as dangerous biker gang leader Zelda Moffitt, Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly, and John Stamos as Chase Brylan. Take a look:

What to Expect from The Hunting Wives Season 2

The Hunting Wives Season 1 ends on a killer cliffhanger — literally — with the revelation that Margo murdered Abby to hide her affair with Abby’s boyfriend Brad. Margo’s attempt at hiding the murder is discovered by Sophie, who learns after finding out that Margo recently had an abortion. In the final moments of the season, Sophie runs over and kills Margo’s brother Kyle in self-defense, believing that Margo sent him to murder her. She throws the body off a cliff.

The Season 2 trailer begins with Sophie trying to make amends with her husband Graham in couple’s therapy — although he isn’t too convinced about her willingness to turn a new leaf. “She gets her hooks in you,” Sophie says. “And then she manipulates you until there’s no you left.” Clearly the romantic allure of Margo easily lures Sophie back into her life. They’re seen sharing both a bed and bath together throughout the trailer.

There’s also another murder case, investigated by Deputy Wanda Salazar (Karen Rodriguez) and Deputy Walter Flynn (Hunter Emery).

Brad (George Ferrier) appears too, who still sees Margo but appears to also be on an introspective journey of his own. The trailer shows a clip of him posing for a photoshoot and sharing drinks with an agent, suggesting a new lifestyle, before later appearing with blood-splatter all over his face.

We’re introduced to biker gang leader Zelda Moffitt, who’s in the midst of danger in every scene she appears in the trailer and seems to be out to get Margo. We also meet Kim Matula’s character Nadia Kelly, who is still a little enigmatic, but appears to share a connection with Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), as seen when they’re out on the shooting range.

New First Looks Tease Margo and Sophie Back Together, More Chaos, and New Characters

When does The Hunting Wives Season 2 arrive on Netflix?

The Hunting Wives Season 2 debuts on Netflix on November 26, 2026.

Do you have any theories for the new season? Tell us in the comments down below!