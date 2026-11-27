There are 36 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix UK this week! Highlights include The Hunting Wives, with both Season 1 and Season 2 arriving, Fool Night, a major new anime collaboration between two powerhouse studios, and Peter Berg’s heartbreaking war drama The Mosquito Bowl.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Nov 26 The Hunting Wives (Season 2)

The Hunting Wives is officially available to stream on Netflix UK! Both seasons are now available to watch, a perfect binge for UK subscribers this weekend!

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After relocating to small-town Texas, Sophie is drawn into the glamorous inner circle of Margo, a wealthy socialite. As a passionate affair and dangerous secrets pull them deeper into scandal and murder, both women face escalating threats to their marriages, reputations, and freedom.

Watch the trailer

Nov 26 Fool Night

Fool Night is an incredible collaborative effort between animation studios Sunrise and Shaft, and is arguably one of the best new anime to be added to Netflix this year. For anime fans, this is a must-watch this weekend.

In a sunless, distant future where oxygen is perilously thin, humanity survives through “floromorphosis,” a controversial technology that transforms living humans into oxygen-producing plants. Pushed to the absolute brink by extreme poverty and his mother’s severe illness, Toshiro Kamiya faces an impossible dilemma. Unable to afford basic food or life-saving medication, he contemplates sacrificing his own body to the floromorphosis process for a massive payday. Forced to weigh his own survival against his family’s, Kamiya’s agonizing choice plunges him into a dark exploration of a dying society’s fading humanity.

Watch the trailer

Nov 25 The Mosquito Bowl

A heartbreaking story capturing the horrors of war and the ultimate price paid by young men sent to fight by those with the power to declare it.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the USA entered WW2. The young men volunteering to fight came from all walks of life, but the men of the 4th and 29th Marine regiments included some of the country’s greatest college American Football players. During preparation for the invasion of Okinawa, the smack talk between the two regiments reached fever pitch, and on the dirt and coral of Guadalcanal, the two would face off in a football game that became known as “The Mosquito Bowl.”

Watch the trailer

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week