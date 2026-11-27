There are 36 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix UK this week! Highlights include The Hunting Wives, with both Season 1 and Season 2 arriving, Fool Night, a major new anime collaboration between two powerhouse studios, and Peter Berg’s heartbreaking war drama The Mosquito Bowl.
First of all, here are the week’s highlights:
The Hunting Wives (Season 2)
The Hunting Wives is officially available to stream on Netflix UK! Both seasons are now available to watch, a perfect binge for UK subscribers this weekend!
After relocating to small-town Texas, Sophie is drawn into the glamorous inner circle of Margo, a wealthy socialite. As a passionate affair and dangerous secrets pull them deeper into scandal and murder, both women face escalating threats to their marriages, reputations, and freedom.
Fool Night
Fool Night is an incredible collaborative effort between animation studios Sunrise and Shaft, and is arguably one of the best new anime to be added to Netflix this year. For anime fans, this is a must-watch this weekend.
In a sunless, distant future where oxygen is perilously thin, humanity survives through “floromorphosis,” a controversial technology that transforms living humans into oxygen-producing plants. Pushed to the absolute brink by extreme poverty and his mother’s severe illness, Toshiro Kamiya faces an impossible dilemma. Unable to afford basic food or life-saving medication, he contemplates sacrificing his own body to the floromorphosis process for a massive payday. Forced to weigh his own survival against his family’s, Kamiya’s agonizing choice plunges him into a dark exploration of a dying society’s fading humanity.
The Mosquito Bowl
A heartbreaking story capturing the horrors of war and the ultimate price paid by young men sent to fight by those with the power to declare it.
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the USA entered WW2. The young men volunteering to fight came from all walks of life, but the men of the 4th and 29th Marine regiments included some of the country’s greatest college American Football players. During preparation for the invasion of Okinawa, the smack talk between the two regiments reached fever pitch, and on the dirt and coral of Guadalcanal, the two would face off in a football game that became known as “The Mosquito Bowl.”
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
25 New Movies Added This Week
- 7 Dogs (2026) – R – Arabic
- A Very English Christmas (2023) – TV-PG – English
- Black Christmas (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Chiara Ferragni: Front Facing (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Christmas in Scotland (2024) – TV-PG – English
- Drishyam: The Conclusion (2026) – PG-13 – Hindi
- Eat, Love, London (2023) – PG – English
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Hanuman Ansh (2026) – PG-13 – Hindi
- Making The Mosquito Bowl (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Meet You in Scotland (2023) – PG – English
- Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- NFL Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- One Last Order (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Rob Lowe: The Outsider (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Sahara (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – PG – English
- The Brothers Solomon (2007) – R – English
- The Child (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- The Mosquito Bowl (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
- To England, with Love (2024) – PG-13 – English
- Tyson Fury (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- U2 Touch Down (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Wolf Man (2025) – R – English
11 New TV Series Added This Week
- A Filipino Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Filipino
- Always on Call (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian
- Fool Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Gentleman Jack (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- Orphan Black (Seasons 1-5) – TV-MA – English
- Picturelogue ?Escape From Oogiri Labyrinth? (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- The Hunting Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Trials of Karen Read (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch
- Unforgotten (Seasons 1-5) – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-11-20 to 2026-11-27)
- Guarding Stars (78 points)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (68 points)
- Russell Brand: Open Secret (49 points)
- Steps (46 points)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (34 points)
- Heartland (28 points)
- Tower Heist (21 points)
- The Mosquito Bowl (20 points)
- Rob Lowe: The Outsider (17 points)
- That Christmas (15 points)
- Nativity! (12 points)
- The Christmas Switch (10 points)
- A Very English Christmas (10 points)
- Wolf Man (10 points)
- Never Surrender (8 points)
- Christmas in Scotland (6 points)
- A Cinderella Story (5 points)
- The Christmas Chronicles (3 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-11-20 to 2026-11-27)
- Black Doves (72 points)
- The Body (63 points)
- Countdown To Murder (55 points)
- The Trials of Karen Read (40 points)
- The Law of Beasts (33 points)
- Taken: Natalee Holloway (29 points)
- From (25 points)
- The Altruists (20 points)
- Raw (20 points)
- Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (19 points)
- WWE SmackDown (16 points)
- The One About Matthew Perry (15 points)
- The Empress (11 points)
- The Listeners (8 points)
- Nobody Wants This (6 points)
- Us (4 points)
- WWE NXT (2 points)
- The Gentlemen (2 points)