Happy Thanksgiving weekend to those in the United States! Netflix added 40 new movies and series over the past seven days, and it was anything but a quiet holiday week. Peter Berg’s World War II epic The Mosquito Bowl, the return of The Hunting Wives, and Josh Duhamel’s bank-robbing caper Bandit lead the charge.

Below, we’ll run through our three picks of the week, the full list of everything added, and then check in on what’s been dominating the US top 10s while you’ve been working through the leftovers.

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Elsewhere this week, Netflix made a little NFL history with the league’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, with the Packers visiting the Rams and U2 on halftime duty (you’ll find both the game and the band’s set in the list below). On the documentary front, the three-part The Trials of Karen Read revisits one of the most divisive true crime cases of recent years and is already one of the most-watched things on the service (more on that in the top 10s below), Rob Lowe: The Outsider kicks off what is shaping up to be a very Rob Lowe holiday season, and Tyson Fury arrives two weeks out from his live showdown with Anthony Joshua on December 11th. Nate Bargatze is back with a new hour in Good For Nathan, the tent is open again for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and if you’re already in the festive mood, All for Christmas, The Trouble With Mistletoe, A Filipino Christmas and Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas have you covered.

December is just around the corner, and we’ve got you an updated guide to everything coming up and there’s lots more to come, we’re told.

Best New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Mosquito Bowl Netflix Original

Type: Movie

Genre: War, Sports, Drama | Language: English

If there was ever a movie engineered for Thanksgiving week, it’s this one. Football, family, and a true story that deserves a much bigger audience than it has had until now.

Peter Berg directs and co-writes (with Mark L. Smith) this adaptation of Buzz Bissinger’s book, which follows four college football standouts who swap the gridiron for the Marine Corps after Pearl Harbor. Before shipping out to Okinawa, they line up for one last game in the Pacific, knowing full well that many of them won’t be coming home. Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis lead the cast, with Pat McAfee also suiting up.

It’s the first title out of Berg’s renewed deal with Netflix following Painkiller and American Primeval, and it had a short run in theaters from October 30th before landing on the service on Wednesday. Set aside a little over two hours, and when you’re done, the companion documentary Making The Mosquito Bowl is sitting right alongside it. We’ve got everything you need to know about the movie here.

Watch the trailer

The Hunting Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Language: English

Saddle up. Maple Brook’s messiest residents returned on Thanksgiving Day, giving you the perfect excuse to disappear from the family for eight episodes.

Season 1 was one of the surprise hits of summer 2025, arriving as a licensed pickup from Lionsgate and promptly racking up more than 20 million views in its first five weeks. Netflix moved quickly, and season 2 arrives as a fully fledged Netflix Original, streaming almost everywhere rather than just in the United States.

With May Cobb’s novel used up, this is brand-new territory for Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman), who have plenty to answer for after the way things were left. New faces this time around include John Stamos and WNBA star Angel Reese. Catch up on our season 2 preview if you need a refresher and don’t forget that season 3 is due to get into production soon, much to the disgust of Donald Trump Jr., I’m sure.

Watch the trailer

Bandit

Type: Movie

Genre: Crime, Comedy, Biopic | Language: English

Not everything worth your time this weekend is brand new. Our licensed pick of the week is this breezy 2022 crime caper, which flew well under the radar on release and is exactly the kind of easy watch you want once the turkey coma sets in.

Josh Duhamel, who continued his woes with Netflix this year following yet another cancelation of a show he starred in, plays Gilbert Galvan Jr., an American career criminal who slips out of a Michigan prison, crosses into Canada under a new name, and proceeds to rob 59 banks and jewelry stores throughout the 1980s. His trick? Flying around the country to do it, which earned him the nickname “The Flying Bandit.” Even better, it’s all true.

Elisha Cuthbert co-stars as the woman he falls for while trying (and failing) to go straight, with Mel Gibson as the gangster bankrolling the whole operation and Nestor Carbonell as the cop on his tail. Director Allan Ungar keeps things light on its feet, and Duhamel has rarely been more charming. With Netflix’s library reach behind it, don’t be surprised if this one sneaks into the top 10s next week.

Watch the trailer

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Looking for more? Here’s the full rundown of everything added this week. As always, you can keep up with daily additions via our What’s New on Netflix hub.

23 New Movies Added This Week

7 Dogs (2026) – R – Arabic

Ādarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47 (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu

All for Christmas (2026) – TV-PG – English

Bandit (2022) – R – English

Chiara Ferragni: Front Facing (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Compliance (2012) – R – English

Drishyam: The Conclusion (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi

Hanuman Ansh (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi

Maddie’s Secret (2026) – TV-MA – English

Making The Mosquito Bowl (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English NFL Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English One Last Order (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Out of the Blue (2022) – R – English

Rob Lowe: The Outsider (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Child (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Ghost and the Gun (2026) – TV-MA – English

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French The Last Week of Jesus (2026) – TV-PG – Spanish

The Mosquito Bowl (2026) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English The Trouble With Mistletoe (2017) – TV-MA – English

Tyson Fury (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English U2 Touch Down (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

17 New TV Series Added This Week

A Filipino Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Filipino

– TV-14 – Filipino Always on Call (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian

– TV-MA – Norwegian Blue Exorcist (Season 3) – TV-14 – Japanese

Cocomelon: The Melon Patch (Season 2) – N/A – English

Danny Go! (Season 3) – TV-Y – English

Fool Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season 6) – TV-PG – English

Picturelogue “Escape From Oogiri Labyrinth” (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Sesame Street (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Collection 9) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Hunting Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Story Untold (Season 1) – TV-14 – Chinese

The Trials of Karen Read (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Points are awarded based on each title’s position in the daily US top 10s between November 21st and November 28th, 2026. Data via FlixPatrol.

Well, we were half right. Last week we said Steps would make a big entrance over the Thanksgiving break, and it did, picking up 67 points in its first full week. What we didn’t see coming was Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester’s Guarding Stars finding a second wind, more than doubling its tally and leaping seven places to take the crown with 74 points. Never underestimate a Christmas rom-com on a holiday week.

Of this week’s new arrivals, All for Christmas was the best performer with 28 points, with Rob Lowe: The Outsider just behind on 27. The Mosquito Bowl is off to a slower start than we expected, with 18 points from its first few days, though with the long weekend still to play out, we’d expect that to look healthier next week. Insidious: Out of the Further and Primetime Preacher$ also made strong debuts in fourth and fifth.

The big losers? Last week’s leaders. The Gospel of Christmas tumbles from first to tenth, Reminders of Him drops nine places, and Never Surrender falls a whopping twelve.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 Guarding Stars 74 ▲ (7) 2 Steps 67 NEW 3 Obsession 48 ▲ (2) 4 Insidious: Out of the Further 47 NEW 5 Primetime Preacher$ 30 NEW 6 All for Christmas 28 NEW 7 Heartland 27 ▼ (5) 8 Rob Lowe: The Outsider 27 NEW 9 The Mosquito Bowl 18 NEW 10 The Gospel of Christmas 15 ▼ (9) 11 Russell Brand: Open Secret 13 ▼ (5) 12 Reminders of Him 11 ▼ (9) 13 A Thousand and One 9 NEW 14 The Trouble With Mistletoe 8 NEW 15 Christmas at Fields Ranch 7 ▲ (1) 16 Never Surrender 6 ▼ (12) 17 The Christmas Switch 3 ▼ (10) 18 Allen 2 ▼ (9)

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

Points are awarded based on each title’s position in the daily US top 10s between November 21st and November 28th, 2026. Data via FlixPatrol.

No change at the top. The Body holds on to first place for a second week running with 69 points, although its lead is shrinking, and From refuses to budge from third.

Splitting the two is The Trials of Karen Read, which debuts in second with 50 points and effectively takes the true crime baton from Taken: Natalee Holloway, down four places. The Altruists is the other big new entry in fourth, while Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan picks up 36 points (yes, FlixPatrol files the stand-up special under series, no judgment here). Kids being home from school has clearly helped Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs, too, which lands in seventh.

Don’t read too much into The Hunting Wives sitting down in fourteenth with just 8 points. Season 2 only arrived on Thursday, so it’s had a fraction of the week to register. We’d be stunned if it isn’t at or near the top this time next week.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 The Body 69 – 2 The Trials of Karen Read 50 NEW 3 From 46 – 4 The Altruists 41 NEW 5 Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan 36 NEW 6 Taken: Natalee Holloway 36 ▼ (4) 7 Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs 32 NEW 8 Raw 26 – 9 Black Doves 20 ▼ (4) 10 The Law of Beasts 19 ▼ (1) 11 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 17 NEW 12 The Empress 12 ▼ (8) 13 America’s Test Kitchen Friendsgiving 12 ▼ (1) 14 The Hunting Wives 8 NEW 15 Nobody Wants This 6 ▼ (8) 16 The Great British Baking Show 4 ▼ (5) 17 The Neighborhood 2 ▼ (3) 18 Alicia’s Law 2 ▼ (12) 19 Power 1 ▼ (9) 20 Mistletoe Murders 1 NEW

What are you watching on Netflix this Thanksgiving weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.