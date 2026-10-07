‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 3 Renewed at Netflix Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Ahead of its second season in November, Netflix officially has renewed seductive East-Texan drama The Hunting Wives for Season 3 — which creator and showrunner Rebecca Cutter promises is even more “scandalous and twisted” than its predecessors.

An adaptation of the bestselling novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives debuted on Netflix in July 2025. The series follows Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow), who moves from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Maple Brooks, Texas, with her family, with the aim for a fresh start to their lives, leaving Sophie’s mysterious, traumatic past behind. However, Sophie becomes involved with socialite Margo Banks (Malin Akerman) and her group of free-spirited friends, who resurface parts of her that she’d tried so hard to bury.

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Produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, the 8-episode season was a huge success on the streamer. It soared to the top of the U.S. streaming charts, totalling 811 million minutes viewed in its first week on Netflix. By its second week, the series surpassed 2 billion minutes viewed, making it the most-streamed series in the U.S. at that time. It remained in Netflix’s Top 10 for 47 consecutive days. Season 2 was officially announced by Netflix in September 2025, coming as a Netflix-branded exclusive series in nearly all countries where Netflix is available. Season 2 arrives on Netflix on November 26.

Over a month before the second season airs, Netflix has officially confirmed that The Hunting Wives is returning for a third season. Season 3 will consist of 8-episodes.

Speaking about the renewal, showrunner and writer Rebecca Cutter said, ““I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next. Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.”

When does The Hunting Wives Season 3 begin filming?

Netflix has not yet revealed when production begins on The Hunting Wives Season 3, but we expect shooting to take place from November 30 – April 1, 2027.

In addition, The Hunting Wives will be departing its core filming hub in North Carolina, where the first two seasons were filmed. North Carolina served as the backdrop for Maple Brooks, but the production is officially shifting elsewhere meaning we won’t return to some of the show’s most recognisable backdrops, including Margo’s waterfront house, which was filmed at Azalea Retreat on Lake Norman.

Why is the production moving? It comes down to state incentives for filming in the United States. “The [incentives] program plays a key role in how we budget for each season and without the funds, the show will not be able to continue shooting in North Carolina,” The Hunting Wives producer Joan Cunningham stated in an email shared by local news station WSOC. “We will miss our North Carolina family and hope our paths cross again very soon.”

While this is a huge shake-up for the production, it’s not the first time that a Netflix series has pulled out of filming on North Carolina. It also happened with hit YA drama Outer Banks.

What can we expect from the future of The Hunting Wives?

Obviously, plot details for The Hunting Wives Season 3 are heavily under wraps. The show has already surpassed the plot covered in the novel, so Seasons 2 and 3 are already in completely new territory. For a quick catch up, The Hunting Wives Season 1 ends with the revelation that Margo murdered Abby to hide her affair with Abby’s boyfriend Brad. Additionally, Sophie, in a drunken state, runs over Margo’s brother Kyle in self-defense, throwing the body off a cliff. Going into Season 2, Sophie and Margo’s relationship is truly broken.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?

Given that showrunner Rebecca Cutter teases “once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next,” hints at the second season potentially ending on a cliffhanger. We’ve been warned!

Are you excited about more of The Hunting Wives? Tell us in the comments down below!