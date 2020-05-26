‘The Kissing Booth 2’: Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Pucker those lips because The Kissing Booth returns in 2020. The follow up to the popular teen-drama, The Kissing Booth will continue the story and adventures of Elle, Noah, and Lee. We have all the info and news you’ll need for The Kissing Booth 2, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Kissing Booth 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-drama and the sequel to The Kissing Booth. Vince Marcello who directed the first film has returned for directing duties and along with Jay S Arnold, wrote the screenplay for the sequel. After the success and popularity of the first film, we’re expecting The Kissing Booth 2 to be another smash hit with subscribers.

When is the Netflix release date for The Kissing Booth 2?

Joey King, and Netflix twitter accounts, made the announcement that The Kissing Booth 2 will be coming to Netflix on Friday, July 24th, 2020.

I’m so happy I could cry. The Kissing Booth 2 coming to Netflix JULY 24th!!!!!! @netflix pic.twitter.com/kmIZkMSBqM — Joey King (@JoeyKing) May 22, 2020

What will be the plot of The Kissing Booth 2?

An official synopsis hasn’t been given for The Kissing Booth 2, but we can speculate on the plot of the film.

After spending a romantic few weeks together during the summer, Noah and Elle’s relationship will face their hardest challenge yet as the former bad-boy heads to Harvard University. Can their relationship handle the pressure of long-distance? After being so popular with the girls at school, Elle is likely to be worried about college girls trying to get into Noah’s pants. The same could be said for Noah as with him being so far away, the wolves that are high school boys will encircle hoping to take Elle away from him for themselves.

Which cast members are returning for The Kissing Booth 2?

Plenty of the original cast members will be returning to star in The Kissing Booth 2:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Shelley “Elle” Evans Joey King The Act | The Kissing Booth | Summer ’03 Lee Flynn Joel Courtney Super 8 | F*&% the Prom | The River Thief Noah Flynn Jacob Elordi Euphoria | The Kissing Booth | Swinging Safari Mrs. Flynn Molly Ringwald Sixteen Candles | The Breakfast Club | Pretty in Pink Rachel Meganne Young Black Sails | Eye in the Sky | Blood Drive Mr. Flynn Morne Visser The Forgiven | Dis Ek, Anna | Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Olivia Bianca Bosch Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen Brad Evans Carson White The Kissing Booth | Special

New cast members have also been confirmed for the sequel:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Marco Taylor Perez *Debuting in The Kissing Booth 2* Vivian Frances Sholto-Douglas Samson | Black Mirror | The Dating Game Killer Mia Camilla Wolfson Action Point | Order of the Dragon Heather Michelle Allen Blood Drive | Troy: Fall of a City Cameron Nathan Lynn Deep Blue Sea 2 | Blood Drive | Dominion Linda Bianca Amato Powers | Alpha House | Elementary

The actress that played Mia in the previous film, Jessica Sutton, has been replaced by actress Camilla Wolfson.

Has filming completed for The Kissing Booth 2?

Filming concluded in August 2019, and the film has been in post-production ever since.

Locations used for filming were Los Angeles, California, and Cape Town, South Africa.

Did Beth Reekles write the story for The Kissing Booth 2?

Author of The Kissing Booth, Beth Reekles, received a writing credit on the first film as she is the author of the source material but director Vince Marcello wrote the screenplay. It’s unknown what level of involvement Beth Reekles had on the second film as she hasn’t been listed for a writing credit on The Kissing Booth 2.

Production on the second film had already begun by the time the author released her follow up novel, The Beach House. A third book, The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, has also been published but to clarify it’s unclear if the author had any involvement with writing the screenplay for The Kissing Booth 2.

Thanks to the cover of her latest book, we have an indication that the story she has written would have given the writers, Vince Marcello and Jay S Arnold, a direction to take the characters of The Kissing Booth.

It’s here at last! The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance is officially out in the world… nine years after I started TKB! Translations (and the movie adaptation!) coming soon. Grab your copy: https://t.co/fzsVrRofIl 💋📸🍂 pic.twitter.com/ZYdKYeu5KC — Beth Reekles (@Reekles) January 2, 2020

For book fans, you can look forward to a fourth book, The Kissing Booth: Road Trip that is scheduled to release on February 20th, 2020.

What is the runtime of The Kissing Booth 2?

The first film ran for 110 minutes, and as teen-dramas go is typical run time.

The Kissing Booth 2 has been listed with a runtime of 130 minutes, extensively long for a teen drama! But we suspect fans will be happy to see plenty more of Elle, Noah, and Lee.

What is the parental rating of The Kissing Booth 2?

The Kissing Booth 2 will have a parental rating of PG-13.

Will The Kissing Booth 2 be available in 4K?

Like it’s predecessor, we know that The Kissing Booth 2 will be available to stream in 4K. You’ll need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining a 25Mbps.

Are you excited for The Kissing Booth 2? Let us know in the comments below!