‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & What to Expect

The Lincoln Lawyer was one of the big new TV debuts of 2022 and was swiftly given a renewal after a great performance in the Netflix top 10s. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming second season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer including a predicted release date, production dates, and more.

The show’s first season dropped on Netflix globally on May 13th, 2022. It came just 18 months following the show’s pickup by Netflix after it was originally in development at ViacomCBS (now Paramount) who ultimately passed on the show.

The show is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a 75% score and equally beloved by fans with an 80% audience score and 7.7 on IMDb.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Officially renewed on June 14th, 2022

On June 14th, Netflix announced that we would return to sunny Los Angeles. In a now-deleted Tweet, Netflix confirmed the renewal saying:

“LA’s finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix.”

It's official! I am thrilled to announce #TheLincolnLawyer will be back for a second season @netflix! pic.twitter.com/a6cXajVUkL — Ted Humphrey (@TedHumphrey_) June 14, 2022

Alongside the announcement of season 2 came the news that Dailyn Rodriguez, known for Queen of the South, would join the show as co-showrunner alongside Ted Humphrey (who was the sole showrunner for season 1).

Season 2 will consist of 10 new episodes.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will back to reprise his role as Mickey Haller. Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) will also return. As discussed below, Campbell will return but in a smaller role.

How well is The Lincoln Lawyer performing on Netflix?

We can see how well The Lincoln Lawyer performed on Netflix thanks to multiple sources.

Netflix’s top 10s direct from Netflix themselves give us hourly viewing data on the series, and in its first four weeks, the show picked up 260.53 million hours watched worldwide. The rise from week 1 to week 2 was an increase of 140%.

In total, The Lincoln Lawyer clocked up over 300 million hours between May 8th and June 19th.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 8th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022 45,090,000 2 1 May 15th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022 108,090,000 (+140%) 1 2 May 22nd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022 64,820,000 (-40%) 2 3 May 29th, 2022 to June 5th, 2022 42,530,000 (-34%) 5 4 June 5th, 2022 to June 12th, 2022 27,190,000 (-36%) 8 5 June 12th, 2022 to June 19th, 2022 17,550,000 (-35%) 9 6

If we compare it against other debut shows in 2022, the series is tracking in its second week just behind Vikings: Valhalla despite a weaker start.

Raw Netflix top 10 data from FlixPatrol, who takes the daily top 10s around the world, reveals the show has a broad reach around the world with the only exceptions being some of Asia and Latin America.

The heat map below shows where the show was most popular (where FlixPatrol has data). The darker the country, the more popular it has been there.

As of October 7th, 2022, the show is the 14th best TV performer in 2022.

IMDb’s MovieMeter, which measures inbound traffic to IMDb pages, suggests the show has rocketed in popularity in its second week, backing up the data we’ve seen from Netflix’s Top 10s. In week 1, the show was the 57th most popular show on IMDb, but in its second week, it topped the charts at number 1.

When will The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 be on Netflix?

Following the series renewal, it was revealed that the “ Late 2022″.

We can now confirm that production on the series is scheduled to start on October 31st, 2022, with filming again due to take place in Los Angeles.

Filming will run for almost six months and is currently penciled in to conclude on March 23rd, 2023.

This is a slightly longer production schedule than season 1 but is likely because it falls over multiple holiday periods (Thanksgiving and Christmas).

What does this mean for a release date? We’re not expecting the show to return until at least Summer 2023, with a Fall 2023 release date more likely, given we know it takes months for post-production and localization for the series to finish.

What to expect from The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Neve Campbell to have a reduced role in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Neve Campbell featured as a series regular in season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer and while Campbell will still feature in season 2, it’ll be as a “recurring guest star.” That means we’ll see less of the star in the second season.

The news came alongside the new ABC show Avalon announcement, where Campbell is set to lead. That show, like The Lincoln Lawyer, is spearheaded by David E. Kelley.

Ending Recap for The Lincoln Lawyer

Just a quick recap on season 1 before we dive into what we could and can expect should the show return for a second season.

We follow Micky Haller, thrown in at the deep end after inheriting Jerry Vincent’s practice and cases. The biggest case throughout the first season is Trevor Elliot. While Elliot eventually got off the hook in court, he met his demise after being shot. We still don’t know whether Elliot committed the alleged crime against him anyway.

Micky came (not without a few bruises and scrapes) on the other side fully signed off and able to continue working his cases following his long absence from the profession.

The season ends with Micky being able to surf again, but the man with the tattoo who has been lingering in the background throughout season 1 watches from afar, and then the series cuts to credits.

Cisco has his own problems too. He walked away from the Saints but Mickey has been left to pick up the tab. What will be the outcome there? We’ll have to see.

As you may know, season 1 of the Netflix show adapts the second book in the series rather than rehashing the first which we saw play out in the Matthew McConaughey movie. There were tweaks but we largely stuck to the same story as the source material.

What book will The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 adapt?

Here’s the order of the books and where we could be heading in each season from now on:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2005)

The Brass Verdict (2008) – adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011) – to be adapted in season 2

The Gods of Guilt (2013)

The Law of Innocence (2020)

Netflix will adapt The Fifth Witness for season 2, meaning we’re skipping over the 2010 entry, The Reversal.

Here’s a rundown of what happened in that book courtesy of GoodReads:

“Mickey Haller has fallen on tough times. He expands his business into foreclosure defense, only to see one of his clients accused of killing the banker she blames for trying to take away her home. Mickey puts his team into high gear to exonerate Lisa Trammel, even though the evidence and his own suspicions tell him his client is guilty. Soon after he learns that the victim had black market dealings of his own, Haller is assaulted, too–and he’s certain he’s on the right trail. Despite the danger and uncertainty, Haller mounts the best defense of his career in a trial where the last surprise comes after the verdict is in.”

While you’re waiting for the return of The Lincoln Lawyer, We’d strongly suggest listening to the “Lincoln Law Pod“.

Hosted by SoManyShows, the pod recaps the events of the first season alongside showrunner Ted Humphrey, who provides fascinating insights into the story and production of the Netflix show.

Are you glad that The Lincoln Lawyer will return for a second series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below!