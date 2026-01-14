Home Netflix News The Lincoln Lawyer

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Trailer and New First Looks Debut Ahead of Netflix Return

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar

By  • 

Copy to clipboard
Comments
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 New First Looks Trailer Released

Picture Credit: Netflix

As of the time of writing, we’re now exactly 22 days away from The Lincoln Lawyer returning to Netflix for its fourth season globally on February 5th, 2026.

Given how close we are, Netflix has blown the lid off the upcoming season, previewing new first looks, the poster, and the official trailer. As you may know, Mickey is finding himself in an uncomfortable position, given that he’s on the opposite side of the courtroom, having to prove his innocence in the murder of his former client. To do so, he and his team and friends must, according to the updated season 4 synopsis, “unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.”

In an exclusive quote given from Netflix to Netflix TUDUM, Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez teased what’s on the horizon, saying, “As proud of the first three seasons as we are, we can say without hesitation that Season 4 is our most personal and emotional season yet. It presents the biggest stakes and the biggest challenge for Mickey and his team because now Mickey’s the client.”

The trailer, which runs just over 2 minutes, features the following caption setting up what’s to come: “On trial for a murder he didn’t commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer, and save his firm.”

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Sets Release Date For February 2026; First Looks Revealed

And now with all the brand new first looks at season 2 which gives us a first look at Mickey in his prison uniform and teases what’s to come throughout the 10 episodes that make up season 4 as well as providing first looks at some of the new cast in action, such as Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg, the seasons prosecutor who will be trying to put Mickey behind bars. 

Also seen in the photos and throughout season 4 include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Angus Sampson as Denis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, Neve Campbell as Maggie, Jason Butler Harner as Detective Kent Drucker, Gigi Zumbado as Grace, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller, Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg, Scott Lawrence as Judge Stone, and Sasha Alexander as Agent Ruth.

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E2 00 40 58 02R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 402 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E6 00 13 08 00R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts in episode 406 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E2 00 10 39 07R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Neve Campbell as Maggie in episode 402 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E2 00 13 29 20R

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Angus Sampson as Denis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 402 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E5 00 25 53 11R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Jason Butler Harner as Det. Kent Drucker in episode 405 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E2 00 03 19 17R

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Gigi Zumbado as Grace in episode 402 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Tll 402 Unit 00050Rc

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Angus Sampson as Denis “Cisco” Wojciechowski in episode 402 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Kim Alexis/Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E1 00 02 32 22R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 401 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E1 00 38 33 17R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Krista Warner as Hayley Haller in episode 401 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E4 00 19 23 20R

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 404 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E10 00 22 02 04R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg in episode 410 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E2 00 10 04 14R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Scott Lawrence as Judge Stone in episode 402 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Lincoln Lawyer N S4 E4 00 46 07 21R

The Lincoln Lawyer. Sasha Alexander as Agent Ruth in episode 404 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Finally, here’s the official poster for season 4:

En Us Tll S4 Main Vertical 4X5 Rgb Predate

Are you excited for the upcoming fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer? Let us know in the comments.

What's on Netflix Avatar

Written by

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix’s new releases, removals, and breaking news. His reporting and data insights have been featured in leading publications including Variety, THR, Bloomberg, and Business Insider.

More on

PosterRating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Yaya DaCosta
Season Additions:
  • Season 3 was added to Netflix on October 17th, 2024
  • Season 2 - Volume 2 was added to Netflix on August 3rd, 2023
  • Season 2 - Volume 1 was added to Netflix on July 6th, 2023
  • Season 1 was added to Netflix on May 13th, 2022

More The Lincoln Lawyer Articles

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Leanne' Season 2 Begins Production for Netflix; Eying August 2026 Return Article Teaser Photo

'Leanne' Season 2 Begins Production for Netflix; Eying August 2026 Return
'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Wraps Up Filming; May Not Return To Netflix Until 2027 Article Teaser Photo

'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Wraps Up Filming; May Not Return To Netflix Until 2027
'Blue Eye Samurai', 'Wednesday', 'Ransom Canyon', 'Dept. Q' Among Netflix Returning Shows Coming in 2027 Article Teaser Photo

'Blue Eye Samurai', 'Wednesday', 'Ransom Canyon', 'Dept. Q' Among Netflix Returning Shows Coming in 2027
'The Dealer' Netflix K-Drama Series: Production Underway & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Dealer' Netflix K-Drama Series: Production Underway & What We Know So Far

Recommended from What's on Netflix

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Sets Release Date for February 2026; First Looks Revealed

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Sets Release Date for February 2026; First Looks Revealed

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4: Expected Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4: Expected Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Gets Netflix Return Update & Episode Titles Revealed

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Gets Netflix Return Update & Episode Titles Revealed

Next on Netflix 2026: All 160+ New TV Shows and Movies Confirmed for the Year

Next on Netflix 2026: All 160+ New TV Shows and Movies Confirmed for the Year