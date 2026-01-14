‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Trailer and New First Looks Debut Ahead of Netflix Return

As of the time of writing, we’re now exactly 22 days away from The Lincoln Lawyer returning to Netflix for its fourth season globally on February 5th, 2026.

Given how close we are, Netflix has blown the lid off the upcoming season, previewing new first looks, the poster, and the official trailer. As you may know, Mickey is finding himself in an uncomfortable position, given that he’s on the opposite side of the courtroom, having to prove his innocence in the murder of his former client. To do so, he and his team and friends must, according to the updated season 4 synopsis, “unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.”

In an exclusive quote given from Netflix to Netflix TUDUM, Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez teased what’s on the horizon, saying, “As proud of the first three seasons as we are, we can say without hesitation that Season 4 is our most personal and emotional season yet. It presents the biggest stakes and the biggest challenge for Mickey and his team because now Mickey’s the client.”

The trailer, which runs just over 2 minutes, features the following caption setting up what’s to come: “On trial for a murder he didn’t commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer, and save his firm.”

And now with all the brand new first looks at season 2 which gives us a first look at Mickey in his prison uniform and teases what’s to come throughout the 10 episodes that make up season 4 as well as providing first looks at some of the new cast in action, such as Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg, the seasons prosecutor who will be trying to put Mickey behind bars.

Also seen in the photos and throughout season 4 include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Angus Sampson as Denis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, Neve Campbell as Maggie, Jason Butler Harner as Detective Kent Drucker, Gigi Zumbado as Grace, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller, Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg, Scott Lawrence as Judge Stone, and Sasha Alexander as Agent Ruth.

Finally, here’s the official poster for season 4:

Are you excited for the upcoming fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer? Let us know in the comments.