‘The Lovebirds’ Soundtrack: Every Song in the Netflix Movie

One of the biggest pickups for Netflix from the fallout of COVID-19 is the Paramount movie, The Lovebirds. Now on Netflix, it features a soundtrack with a wide range of different songs catering to lots of different tastes. Here’s a rundown of every song played throughout The Lovebirds now streaming on Netflix.

The new movie is a mix of all sorts of genres. It’s got a bit of a romantic comedy feeling but also is firmly rooted in the murder mystery genre too.

Several artists featured several times throughout the movie including BREGMA and Herman Beeftink.

It’s hard to pin the movie down to one type of song given it touches on classical, rap, pop and even, a theme song from a well-known game show.

Now let’s get into the soundtrack. There are 21 listed songs in the movie. The music for the movie was put together by Michael Andrews who has had a role in composing some great titles in the past including Donnie Darko, Bad Teacher and Fox’s hit series, New Girl.

Every Song Featured in Love Birds

Find Someone Like You – Snoh Aalegra

Needs – Verzache

Jump – BREGMA & Thunderous Knight

Waiting – Herman Beefink

Take a Number – Herman Beeftink

Rent – Big Freedia

Darling Don’t Look Back – John Isaac Charles Coggins

Crown – BREGMA featuring Thunderous Knight

You Ain’t Got a Chance – THRWDWN featuring B4NG B4NG

Everythings Going My Way – Fay Aiyana

Can’t Run Away – Natalie Mayor

Burnin’ Me Up – Trevon Marsh

Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind

MF+G – Mez

Better – Mac Ayres

I Beg to Differ – BREGMA featuring Civ Pierre & Chozin

Firework – Katy Perry

New Love – Victoria Monet

Solitude OP 65 – Lambert Orkis

Amazing Race Theme Song

Paradise – Bazzi

The Lovebirds Spotify Playlist

For your listening pleasure and ease, we’ve put together a Spotify playlist with all the songs from The Lovebirds.

Unfortunately, there are quite a few songs featured in the movie not available on Spotify but where they were available we’ve added them to the playlist below.

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to The Lovebirds? Let us know in the comments.