‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in August 2020

We hope you’re enjoying Selling Sunset as Netflix announced on the day of release for season 2 that more is on the way. In fact, season 3 will be arriving in just a few month’s time in August 2020.

Selling Sunset has been part of a huge recent effort by Netflix to break into the reality series game with generally positive results. Dating series, in particular, have performed exceptionally well on Netflix thus far.

Season 1 of Selling Sunset arrived on Netflix back in March 2019 with season 2 now made available on May 22nd, 2020.

The premise of the show is simple, you are made extremely envious and jealous of other people’s wealth. Well, that’s a cynics point of view anyway.

Season 2 continued the show’s good start by following the ups and downs of selling luxury homes in the USA.

Speaking back at the announcement of season 2, SVP of Unscripted Programming said:

“Selling Sunset is not your typical real estate series – it’s bold, fun and full of drama that will engage audiences episode after episode”

The news of season 3 came on May 22nd, 2020, and only confirmed the existence and the global release date of August 7th, 2020.

Selling Sunset Season 2 is now on Netflix… And — surprise — a third season premieres on August 7 pic.twitter.com/eOX27QvKP1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2020

At the time of publishing, Selling Sunset is the only scheduled show for August 2020 although we’re expecting that to expand over the next month.

We’ll be updating this post as we learn more of season 3 of Selling Sunset so keep this page bookmarked.

For now, let us know if you’re looking forward to more Selling Sunset in the comments down below.