‘The Mole Agent’ Netflix Comedy Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix has given the green light to a brand-new comedy series called “The Mole Agent”, which will be produced by Michael Schur and Ted Danson. Here’s everything we know so far:

The yet-untitled series is created by Michael Schur, who has worked on such series as Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, The Office. He is also the showrunner and writer for the series.

The Mole Agent, produced by Schur and Danson, was in a heated bidding war among streaming services, with Netflix winning. The Mole Agent marks the first project from Schur’s new production company, Fremulon, which he launched after signing a multi-year overall deal with Universal Television.

What’s the plot of The Mole Agent?

The original Chilean documentary The Mole Agent tells the story of a PI, Rómulo, who hires an elderly man, Sergio, to go undercover in a nursing home in El Monte, Chile to investigate a claim by the PI’s client that her mother had been mistreated by staff. While at the home, the man forges relationships with its residents and learns their secrets.

The docu was directed by Maite Alberdi and received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2021. It also was selected as the Chilean entry for Best International Feature Film, making the shortlist in the category.

Here’s a brief logline for Netflix’s The Mole Agent:

Charles (Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

Who is cast in The Mole Agent?

Ted Danson has been announced to be playing Charles, the man who goes undercover in the nursing home. Danson’s most recent credits include The Good Place, for which he was nominated for an Emmy multiple times as well as The Orville, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mr. Meyer, and more.

What’s the production status of The Mole Agent?

The new series is currently in active development with the scripts being written and revised. We’re expecting to hear about pre-production and filming within the next couple of months.

Also, thanks to the end of the WGA strike, writing on the series is due to continue in October 2023.

How many episodes will there be in The Mole Agent?

The Mole Agent has been confirmed to consist of eight episodes, with each lasting 30 minutes.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Mole Agent?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Mole Agent, but considering its early development stage, we can probably expect a late 2024 or early 2025 release date.

Are you looking forward to watching The Mole Agent on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!