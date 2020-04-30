‘The Politician’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Season 2 is still on track for a June 2020 Netflix release date and if you’re looking for all the latest on the second season, you’ve come to the right place. When will season 2 of The Politician be on Netflix and what can we expect from the next season? Let’s dive in.

Just to recap quickly, The Politician is the first project exclusively released on Netflix from Ryan Murphy. The prolific creator is behind hits such as American Horror Story and Glee and is producing a ton of content for Netflix over the next few years and The Politician kicks that new slate of content off. You can see all of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming projects in our preview.

Season 1 of The Politician sees the all-star cast revolve around one person’s political ambitions to be the President of the United States but must first conquer his high school election.

It’s worth noting that since the release of The Politician, Netflix has also quietly released the official album from the series which topped the charts back in late October 2019.

thanks to all of you for listening and to @MrRPMurphy & @the_Politician for putting me in a dream melting pot with @zoeydeutch, Sondheim, Jonie & Billy Joel – this is very cool! pic.twitter.com/Vce3fC2fVV — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 23, 2019

Has Netflix renewed The Politician for season 2?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Already renewed (last updated: September 2019)

Yes, you’ve read that correctly. More episodes of The Politician are already on the way. Often with Netflix Originals, we have to wait two or three months before learning the fate of its series but that’s not the case with The Politician which was given a two-season order.

This is rare but given the bidding war that took place for the show and the story arc that was pitched, it makes sense.

What to expect from season 2 of The Politician on Netflix

Warning: spoilers for season 1 of The Politician follows.

If you’ve seen the final episode of season 1, it’s clear that the series was putting in the building blocks for the second outing.

The last episode fast-forwarded slightly from the high school election with Payton Hobart in a bit of a lull. McAfee gets a new job as a campaigner for an incumbent senator who puts in zero effort to their campaign. This leads to an opportunity.

She then assembles the “dream team” to rally Payton to run.

Season 2 will almost certainly go through the ups and downs when it comes to beating the incumbent senator.

We’re expecting a shakeup with the cast too with Gwenyth Paltrow possibly not returning for a second season with the main cast members however taking the ship forward themselves.

Ryan Murphy has also given us the lowdown of what to expect from season 2 with an interview with E-News.

“The stakes are high because it’s for a New York race. I really, really love it because it’s about a lot of things, but it’s just pure fun. To see those three in a scene will be great.”

When will season 2 of The Politician be on Netflix?

The second season of The Politician will be back on Netflix in summer 2020.

In an interview back in 2019 they’re currently looking at a July 2020 Netflix release date for season 2 of The Politician. However, in April 2020, Murphy then clarified to EW that the series is due for release at some point in June 2020.

When asked whether The Politician had been affected by COVID-19 pausing productions he added: “We’re still working hard on that; we had finished shooting it,”.

We were originally expecting season 2 to keep to a strict yearly schedule but given how quickly the filming began on season 2, a faster release date makes sense.

Production for the series began on November 5th, 2019 with Ben Platt posting a picture of his plaque on the door of his dressing room.

Further pictures from the first day on set for The Politician season 2 were also posted to Ben Platt’s story.

tHEY HAVE ALREADY STARTED FILMING THE POLITICIAN SEASON 2 HOLY FUCK pic.twitter.com/iCVWE8CJGg — maya [semi ia check pinned ig?] (@nightdrvke) November 5, 2019

However, given there’s a US election next year, we could see it held back for release in November to coincide with the 2020 US election.

In December 2019, it was reported that Theo Germaine said the following regarding season 2: “I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything about The Politician [Season 2]. I can say filming has been amazing so far. Everyone in the cast is like oh my God. The scripts are amazing, and everyone is really excited. It’s juicy.”

Will The Politician continue past season 2?

Although only two seasons were ordered, it’s easy to see how the series could progress past season 2. Let’s assume Payton wins the senator seat, he could then run for President at some point.

Alternatively, if Payton loses, he could opt for the House of Representatives and make his way up from there.

All I can say is that I may be turning into a Ben Platt stan and that I need season 2 of The Politician right now!! pic.twitter.com/aQiLP1lNxP — Jas (@spidey_thwiip) January 9, 2020

What else you need to know about season 2 of The Politician

According to IMDb, Brad Falchuk will return to the director’s chair in season 2.

Joining the director’s list for season 2 is David Petrarca. David has worked on series such as Game of Thrones, Big Love, and True Blood.

We also got casting announcements for season 2 courtesy of IMDb these include: Daryl Edwards as J. Tank Brown Ava Eisenson as Riva Mandel Krystin Goodwin as Tiffany Albrecht Sandra Landers as Anna Whitcolm



Some new cast members for season 2 of #ThePolitician: – Daryl Edwards

– Ava Eisenson

– Krystin Goodwin

– Sandra Landers pic.twitter.com/ixL5Ye0O3C — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 30, 2020

Ben Platt will be starring in a live concert special coming to Netflix in May 2020 called ‘Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall’.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of The Politician on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.