‘The Politician’ Season 3: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled in 2021?

It’s been over a year since the second season of the Ryan Murphy produced comedy-drama series The Politician was released on Netflix. If you’re wondering whether the series has been renewed or canceled, we’ve got bad news. It’s essentially in limbo however we’re not currently expecting it to return.

The political comedy series is one of the first Ryan Murphy produced titles to come to Netflix and the second from 20th Television with his involvement.

It’s worth noting that Netflix never officially renewed The Politician for a second season. Rather, when it was originally sold to Netflix with a big two-season order upfront given the intense bidding war for it.

The series scooped up a number of award nominations for Netflix including 5 Primetime Emmy award nominations. In addition, the series does hold a respectable 7.5 on IMDb however that’s only on 19k reviews.

Season 2 was released after the top 10 features debuted back in March 2020. The series only spent 6 days in the top 10s in the US although spent 23 days in the top 10s in Russia and Ukraine.

Has The Politician Been Renewed or Canceled?

Official renewal status: Pending

A bad sign quite often is looking at the social media accounts for the show. In the case of The Politician, the Instagram account has been quiet since last August when they posted about Ratched coming to Netflix in September. The last post relating to The Politician was at the end of July 2020.

The creators being involved with multiple other projects could mean that The Politician has just been pushed back to later. Ryan Murphy is producing a host of Netflix Originals. Ian Brennan is currently working on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story where he serves as the lead writer.

Ben Platt is currently involved in lots of new projects too. Merrily We Roll Along is his next feature film with The People We Hate at the Wedding also coming soon. That’s in addition to his projects outside of Hollywood including his music work.

So will we ever get an official announcement? We’ll have to wait and see. There are a huge number of shows yet to get any kind of announcement and instead we simply refer to them as “ghost canceled”. We suspect The Politician is now part of this list.

Murphy did express his intentions to move forward with a third season saying:

“”I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it would probably like to do three seasons total.”

What to expect from The Politician season 3

Season 2 did leave on a cliffhanger that directly leads into another season.

With New York wrapped up, a third season would almost certainly have Payton set his eyes targeted for higher office and a Vice Presidential campaign.

Season 2 wrapped up 2 years after the main events of the season with him reflecting on his accomplishments.

Elsewhere, DigitalSpy spoke to Theo Germaine soon after season 2 was released and was asked what they wanted from a third season saying:

“I’m definitely interested in what his love life is. That’s definitely a big thing for me. I think it’s interesting because the character and I have the same gender identity, but it’s not a topic in the show, which continues to be a huge relief, because even I get tired of talking about gender all the time. So I think it would be exciting to see more of his backstory, and what more of his emotional life is. That’s the stuff that I’m interested in. I want to know who’s dating who!”

As Elle notes, Payton’s friends are all still close meaning we’d expect to see most of the cast return for any third season.