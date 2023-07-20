‘The Residence’ Netflix Limited Series: Production Delayed and What We Know So Far

Serving as Shondaland’s third major Netflix Original title will be The Residence. As a consequence of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike production has been delayed on The Residence. Here’s the latest on everything we know about the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

As mentioned, Netflix announced it acquired the Kate Anderson Brower book rights in July 2018. It announced it was moving forward with the series adaptation in March 2022.

Attorney-turned-screenwriter Paul William Davies will serve as writer and showrunner for the series. His credits include such projects as Scandal, Betrayal, and For the People. The Residence will be part of Davies’ new overall deal with Netflix, where Shondaland is also under an exclusive deal that was re-upped after initially being struck in 2018.

The Residence joins Shondaland’s series portfolio on Netflix, which includes hit period drama Bridgerton, returning for a second season this month, its Queen Charlotte spinoff, and Rhimes’ recently released limited series Inventing Anna.

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us) will direct four series episodes.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Residence:

What’s the plot of The Residence?

Netflix’s The Residence will use Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as source material to turn it upside down and deliver a murder mystery in the style of Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Per GoodReads, The Residence book “offers an intimate account of the service staff of the White House, from the Kennedys to the Obamas.”

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis of the new series:

“132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Who is cast in The Residence?

The cast for The Residence has been announced in two waves thus far.

First up, in January 2023, Netflix confirmed Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba would be leading the cast.

Then in February 2023, we got a further 11 new cast members announced

Here’s the current list of cast members as of March 2023:

Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, a DC Detective

as Cordelia Cupp, a DC Detective Andre Braugher as White House Chief Usher, A.B. Wynter

as White House Chief Usher, A.B. Wynter Edwina Findley as White House Butler, Sheila Cannon

as White House Butler, Sheila Cannon Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan’s Social Secretary.

as Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan’s Social Secretary. Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney a young and rising White House Assistant Usher

as Jasmine Haney a young and rising White House Assistant Usher Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan, Perry Morgan’s younger screw-up brother

as Tripp Morgan, Perry Morgan’s younger screw-up brother Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, President Perry Morgan’s oldest friend

as Harry Hollinger, President Perry Morgan’s oldest friend Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler/Maitre d’

as Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler/Maitre d’ Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Detail for the Secret Service

as Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Detail for the Secret Service Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard, White House Executive Pastry Chef

as Didier Gotthard, White House Executive Pastry Chef Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department

as Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department Mary Wiseman as Marvella, White House Executive Chef

How many episodes will be in The Residence?

Netflix has confirmed that The Residence will feature eight episodes at around 60 minutes apiece. The series is listed in multiple locations as a “mini-series,” so don’t expect a season 2.

What’s the production status of The Residence?

Official Production Status: Delayed (Last Updated: 20/07/2023)

The bulk of filming has taken place throughout the majority of 2023, which started in January 2023. Filming was scheduled to end in September 2023, however, thanks to the ongoing strike action of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, all production has been delayed.

There is currently no word on when production will resume.

The series was being filmed in Los Angeles with the codename/working title of Falcon.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Residence?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Residence, but considering its filming schedule, we expect it to launch around 2024.

Are you looking forward to this new adaptation? Let us know in the comments down below.