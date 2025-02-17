‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Finally Confirms Netflix Release After Delay

Originally scheduled for release alongside The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in January 2025, The Walking Dead: Dead City has finally confirmed a release on Netflix US. All six episodes of season 1 will be available on Netflix in the United States on March 17th, 2025.

Serving as the first sequel to the beloved mothership series of The Walking Dead, this show picks up on the story of Maggie and Negan, who now find themselves in Manhatten, which is chock-full of walkers and isolated from the rest of the world with links off of the island destroyed. Once sworn enemies, the pair have to work together to save Hershel. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan return to their iconic roles with other cast members for the series, including Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Mahina Napoleon.

Netflix was originally due to be released in January 2025 alongside The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. That was when the show was included in the list of pickups Netflix made from AMC for a limited period. Most of those AMC shows landed last August, including Dark Winds, Mayfair Witches, Gangs of London, and A Discovery of Witches but two TWD series were kept for release in January 2025. While one dropped, Dead City was notably missing.

Why the delay? We have no idea. Netflix nor AMC released any kind of statement addressing the delay. It could be coming a bit later to coincide with the second season, due to release on AMC and AMC+ later this year, or give time for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live to Breathe when it was added.

The addition to Netflix in March 2025 will not impact the show’s availability on AMC+.

Word of caution, though. Like all of the other The Walking Dead shows, only Netflix in the United States is getting Dead City in March. Don’t worry, though. Other regions of Netflix are getting licensed titles that are not afforded to those in the States, such as the excellent prequel series to Yellowstone, 1883.

Like all the other AMC shows added to Netflix over the past year (excluding Pantheon), Dead City is under strict one-year deals, meaning that unless an extension is struck (or better still, Netflix nabs season 2 after that releases), it will be removed in March 2026.

For the full watch order for The Walking Dead on Netflix. Are you looking forward to checking out The Walking Dead: Dead City when it lands on Netflix US?